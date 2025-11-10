Rookie Reinforcements Incoming: Nets Recall Saraf and Wolf From G League
After orchestrating their worst start since relocating to Kings County and losing an offensive leader for multiple weeks in Cam Thomas, the Brooklyn Nets may finally be fully embracing the youth movement.
On Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post took to X, revealing that Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf, the 26th and 27th overall picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, would be called up from Brooklyn's G League affiliate Long Island Nets.
Saraf, the talented young facilitator who showed plenty of promise during his showings in summer league and preseason, has been underwhelming to kick off his rookie campaign, similar to the rest of Brooklyn's 2025 class. Growing pains were always expected, but overall improvement has been tough to decipher. Saraf hasn't suited up for the Nets since Nov. 3, but the short stint on Long Island could have served as a developmental opportunity for the 19-year-old.
Wolf, who has struggled to stay healthy, would receive an "incomplete" on his Nets report card 10 games into the season. The Michigan product has made just one appearance, logging four minutes en route to a one-rebound, two-assist outing on Nov. 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His versatile and unique skillset could end up being a major benefit to Brooklyn's young core, but we won't know until we see more of him. Wolf's assignment to Long Island likely had more to do with rehab than performance, but both areas could gain from the experience.
It would be totally understandable if Head Coach Jordi Fernandez felt squeamish about throwing all five of his young rookies directly into the fire from a developmental standpoint. But, from a purely "wins versus losses" perspective, there isn't really a reason to ease them in. The Nets aren't going to compete in many games this year, neither should they, so what would the hurt be in playing guys like Wolf and Saraf?
At this point, the more on-court time they can receive, the better. The additions Brooklyn's front office made this summer certainly hasn't increased the Nets' ability to hang with their opponents, so getting a head start on player progression would be highly beneficial down the line—especially with a pick swap heading to the Houston Rockets the summer after next.
The record-breaking draft haul of Saraf, Wolf, Drake Powell, Nolan Traore and Egor Demin could be forced to mature faster than the average NBA rookie because of the loomin Houston swap, and neither can realistically be expected to do so without the proper opportunities.