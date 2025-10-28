Should Day'Ron Sharpe get a Chance to Start for the Brooklyn Nets?
Blowout losses are a frustrating but inevitable reality for rebuilding teams. The Brooklyn Nets moved to 0-4 this season with a 137-109 loss to the Houston Rockets.
Brooklyn is currently in the top 20 in the NBA regarding points per game, but it is dead last in opponent points per game. The defense has been the Achilles heel of this team, while the offense has willed them to compete against some of the best teams in the league.
Among the bright spots through the winless stretch to begin this season, backup center Day'Ron Sharpe is making his case for a bigger role.
Through four games off the bench this season, Sharpe is averaging 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and a steal per game. The 23-year-old is doing this in just 16.5 minutes per game.
The most intriguing part of Sharpe's game this season is the strides he's making on the defensive end. His lateral quickness is much improved, and his main flaw now is foul trouble. Sharpe is averaging four fouls per game, likely contributing to his low number of minutes played.
In the Nets' most recent loss to the Rockets, he looked like the team's best player in terms of productivity and efficiency. Sharpe finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds on 92 TS%.
He did that in just 22 minutes and finished with a -10 plus/minus in a night where Brooklyn lost by 28.
Normally, Nic Claxton is the Nets center whose trademark is efficiency, but so far this season, it's been Sharpe. He has made 80% of his shots this year compared to Claxton's 52.6% rate –– the worst of the starter's career if that number holds up.
Sharpe was re-signed this offseason to a 2-year $12 million deal that looks more like a steal with every game played. With Claxton's $25 million salary this season, it makes him harder to trade and make way for Sharpe's arrival.
Unfortunately for Claxton, he has looked like a shell of his former self in terms of efficiency and defensive output. Tack on the fact that he still hasn't developed an outside shot while Sharpe is excelling from beyond the arc in limited attempts, and it makes sense that Sharpe should get a chance to start.
There is a world where both centers could start next to each other, with Claxton being the defensive-minded big with a paint presence and Sharpe the floor-spacing rebounder.
It is still early in the season, and current stats could plummet or rise, but based on what we've seen thus far, Sharpe deserves a bigger role with the Nets.