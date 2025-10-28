Nets' Defense Continues to Be a Major Weakness Following Loss to Rockets
The Brooklyn Nets are still winless through four games, losing in brutal fashion to the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The Nets suffered a beatdown, losing 137-109.
There wasn't an expectation to win on the road against a playoff contender, especially considering the injuries that have derailed the roster early in the season.
Against the Rockets, the Nets were no match for the offense of the Rockets. There wasn't even one particular player who took over, as Tari Eason led the game with 22 points. Kevin Durant put up 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field, while Alperen Sengun was more of a playmaker with 21 points and six assists.
The issue was that the Nets' defense as a whole was poor and has been lackluster for all four games this season. Brooklyn gave up 137 points while the Rockets shot 26 free throws, 57.6% from the field and 50% from three.
Houston's offense is certainly elite now that it has Durant, but the Nets' defense has been the main reason they're 0-4. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn's offense nearly led comebacks after being down by more than 20 points. However, the other side of the ball simply cannot get stops.
The Nets are giving up an average of 130.5 points per game, with a defensive rating of 131.2. That's good for dead last in the NBA by a lot, with the 29th defensive rating belonging to the Phoenix Suns (124.8).
While the final scores are somewhat expected, the defensive stats are surprising considering Brooklyn has more ball-stoppers than scorers. Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann, Drake Powell and Nic Claxton are all capable defenders in and out of the paint.
The problem was supposed to be the scoring imbalance with Porter and Cam Thomas fighting for shots, while the rookies would develop with expected growing pains. However, Brooklyn's offense ranks 13th in the league with a 114.8 rating.
It's still very early in the season, so stats can change. The Nets have played some efficient offensive teams to start the season.
Still, for Brooklyn to be this poor on the other side of the floor is surprising under Jordi Fernandez. As the core develops, the Nets will try to figure out which players are in for big defensive assignments. Remember, they're still in a rebuild. Unimpressive basketball is expected from this group.