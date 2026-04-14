These Players Likely Won't be on the Brooklyn Nets Roster Next Season

22 players donned the Brooklyn Nets' black and white during the 2025-26 season, including two-way and 10-day contract players. The group of 15 that ended the season will obviously not look the same going into the next campaign.

The Nets had the youngest roster in the NBA with an average age of 24.1 years old. That means there was a plethora of players on their first- or second-contract.

With three picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and the third-most cap space in the league, there is a clear trio that makes sense for Brooklyn to part ways with this offseason.

Jalen Wilson

Mar 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) shoots as Golden State Warriors center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

The former 51st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft saw a diminished role this season compared to his sophomore season. There's been little growth since his rookie year, and he's now 25 years old. Wilson will also become a restricted free agent this offseason.

His role was primarily as a flamethrower off the bench, shooting 35.5% from three-point range on 2.8 attempts per game. Wilson's downfall was on the defensive end. He allowed a 52.9% field goal percentage to his opponents, the fourth-worst mark in the league among players who played at least 50 games.

With other, more promising three-point specialists like Egor Demin and Noah Clowney on the roster, Wilson lacks a niche to stay with the team.

Ochai Agbaji

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots the ball while defended by Sacramento Kings guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden (29) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Agbaji came over to the Nets on Feb. 4 as a salary dump for the Toronto Raptors. He will turn 26 years old at the end of this month and didn't showcase enough of a unique skill set in 20 games played. He was a solid scorer inside the arc, shooting 59.6% on two-point field goals, but was often too reliant on the deep ball –– nearly 60% of his shots came from three.

He is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and could be sought after by other teams looking for cheap contributors. Agbaji still has potential, but is in a precarious position surrounded by younger guards that Brooklyn has invested more into.

Malachi Smith

Apr 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets Malachi Smith (18) and Toronto Raptors Brandon Ingram (3) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

In a feel-good story that came late in the Nets' season, Smith received his first standard NBA contract on April 4. He had previously signed two 10-day contracts and played for Brooklyn's G League affiliate.

The reality is that his contract is easy to dump off in the 2026-27 season. Smith has a team option that the Nets are likely to void. Despite high-level three-point shooting and playmaking, he is 26 years old and has no chance of eating into Egor Demin or Nolan Traoré's minutes.

The feesible way that Smith could stay within the organization is on a two-way deal.

Getting rid of these three players would lay the groundwork to bring in rookies and free agents. Brooklyn doesn't need to use all of its draft picks –– there's a high chance they walk away from the draft with less than three selections –– and instead focuses on bringing in proven veterans.