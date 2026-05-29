Evaluating The Brooklyn Nets Last Five Lottery Picks

It's only a few weeks away from the highly anticipated 2026 NBA Draft. While the Brooklyn Nets failed to land a top-four selection, they'll still be picking sixth in a loaded draft.

This year's first-round pick will join the crop of young talent being assembled in Brooklyn by Sean Marks and the front office. But what are realistic expectations for whoever the Nets snag with the sixth pick?

To help answer that question, it's time to take a look back at the last five Nets lottery selections. How did they perform as rookies? And what was/is their current legacy in Brooklyn?

2025: Egor Demin

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rookie year stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, 38.5% 3P

The Nets' most recent lottery pick had a ton of pressure on him. Egor Demin was the first lottery pick for the Nets in 15 years. Given that, fan expectations were through the roof for the former BYU Cougar. While it wasn't always pretty, Demin found a way to turn in a decent rookie campaign.

The three-point shooting was a surprise, as he shot much better in the NBA compared to his lone collegiate season. He was a decent distributor of the ball and showed flashes on defense as well. There are areas to improve, but the upside is present. For being the first lottery pick in Brooklyn in 15 years, Demin accquitted himself well.

2010: Derrick Favors

Jan. 12, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Jersey Nets forward (14) Derrick Favors against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Nets 118-109 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rookie year stats: 6.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 51.7% FG

Derrick Favors' time in Brooklyn was short-lived. After being taken with the third overall pick in 2010, he only played in 56 games for the franchise before being traded for Deron Williams. His time in Brooklyn showed a lot of promise, but he was moved before the Nets could reap the benefits.

Favors went on to enjoy a solid 12-year NBA career, mainly with the Utah Jazz. He wasn't flashy, but was a productive NBA player for over a decade. In that sense, this selection was a success for the Nets. They identified a talented player and made the pick, even if he ended up being trade bait for a bigger fish at the time.

2009: Terrence Williams

Mar 27, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; New Jersey Nets forward Terrence Williams (8) during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. The Bulls defeated the Nets 106-83. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images | Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

Rookie year stats: 8.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.9 APG

After being taken with the 11th overall pick in 2009 out of Louisville, Terrence Williams put together a good rookie year in Brooklyn. The lengthy guard played in 78 games as a rookie, giving the Nets valuable minutes and showing great potential. Unfortunately for both parties, that potential never got to be seen.

The very next season, Williams was shipped out to Houston. He would bounce around a few other teams in the league before his career ended in 2013. Williams' story is one of untapped potential. He never became the caliber of player he was capable of.

2008: Brook Lopez

Apr 1, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) reacts after a three pointer against Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-Imagn Images | Nicole Sweet-Imagn Images

Rookie year stats: 13 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.8 BPG

Brook Lopez is the crown jewel of lottery picks this century for the Nets. Taken 10th-overall out of Stanford in 2008, Lopez immediately jumped onto the scene with an excellent rookie season. He finished third in the Rookie of the Year voting after nearly averaging a double-double. His ability to beat teams on both sides of the court was very encouraging.

Lopez would end up spending nine seasons with the Nets and is currently the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He's still in the NBA, now 18 seasons into a legendary career. This is the definition of a successful lottery pick. Lopez is a consummate professional who consistently shows up for his teammates. This was a great pick.

2000: Kenyon Martin

Unknown location, 2000; USA; FILE PHOTO; New Jersey Nets forward Kenyon Martin (6) sits on the bench during the 2000 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Rookie year stats: 12 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 1.7 BPG

Kenyon Martin was just the second first-overall pick in franchise history, and he had a fantastic rookie season. He was the runner-up for Rookie of the Year, losing out to Mike Miller of the Orlando Magic. Martin was a two-way star, turning into a great defensive player with a high ceiling offensively.

He would spend four seasons as a Net, averaging 15.1 points per game and making the only All-Star game of his career in 2004. He would go on to play another 11 NBA seasons, mostly with the Denver Nuggets. While he never quite lived up to the expectations of a first-overall pick, Martin was still a good NBA contributor for 15 years.