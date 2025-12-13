Three Takeaways From Nets Late Defeat To The Mavericks

After almost a week off, the Brooklyn Nets (6-18) returned to the hardwood for a road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (10-16).

Brooklyn was 3-1 in December, entering Friday night's game in Dallas, and looked to keep their hot streak going after the long layoff. It looked like they would for most of the night, but a late Dallas push ended up in a 119-111 loss for the Nets.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets road loss to the Mavericks.

1. MPJ's Heater Continues

Despite the almost week off for Brooklyn, Porter Jr. picked up right where he left off before the break. He scored over 30 points for the fourth consecutive game, marking the first time in his career that he has achieved this feat. He poured in 34 points against the Mavericks on Friday night, with 21 of those points coming in the first half, keeping the Nets within striking distance with some clutch shot-making.

Any questions about Porter Jr. being able to do this consistently are getting answered with each big scoring output. It's almost two months into the season, and he's averaging about 26 points a night on extremely efficient shooting splits. And his play is leading to some better results for Brooklyn, who's been way more competitive in games recently. Porter Jr. is playing at an All-Star level right now.

2. Nets Light It Up From Downtown

Entering Friday's game, the Nets were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the entire league. They had the fourth-worst three-point percentage at 34.1%, despite shooting the fifth-most threes per game at just over 41 attempts a night. That percentage will rise after a big night from behind the arc in Dallas.

Brooklyn drained 17 triples against the Mavericks, shooting 44% percentage from deep. Everyone contributed to the cause, as four different Nets hit at least two threes on the night. Porter Jr. led the way with six makes from behind the arc. The Nets' hitting more threes would be a very welcome development for an offense looking for a bit more consistency.

3. Danny Wolf Belongs

DANNY WOLF SKY HOOK! pic.twitter.com/9GHtRiVoDt — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 13, 2025

It's been an up-and-down experience for the Nets' 2025 draft class. But it looks like one member of that class might be carving out a consistent role going forward. Danny Wolf was impressive again on Friday, scoring 17 points on 6-10 shooting from the field. He also added seven rebounds. While the counting stats are great, Wolf does the things that don't appear in the box score so well.

He's a smart player for his age, knowing his defensive assignments and contesting shots without fouling. His passing ability didn't lead to many assists on Friday, but it opened up the offense a ton. And he showed some impressive finishing ability at the rim, while also keeping the defense honest by nailing three triples. Jordi Fernandez had him on the floor in closing time, showing the level of trust he has in his young forward. Wolf is looking and playing like a draft steal.