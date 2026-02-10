Three Takeaways From The Nets Exciting Win Over The Bulls

Fresh off a dominant win over the Wizards on Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets (15-37) continued their home stand when they hosted the Chicago Bulls (24-30) on Monday night.

The Nets were without a pair of key contributors, as Michael Porter Jr. (knee) and Egor Demin (rest) missed Monday's game. The rest of the team stepped up big time to help lead Brooklyn to a 123-115 win over Chicago, the second win in a row for the home team.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets home win over the Bulls.

1. Nic Claxton's Big Night

let it fly, Clax! 🎯



February 10, 2026

On Saturday against Washington, it was the bench bigs Day'Ron Sharpe and Danny Wolf who shone the brightest. On Monday, the veteran big decided it was his turn to have a big game. With a couple of key absences in the lineup, Nic Claxton stepped up in a big way to help carry the load for Jordi Fernandez's team.

Claxton had a season-high 28 points and ten boards on 12-15 shooting from the field. It was only his second 20-point game of the season, and the first since he scored 21 points against the Raptors on November 11. He was incredibly efficient from the field, finishing off plenty of good looks and turning them into easy points. This was Claxton at his absolute best.

2. Nolan Traore Is An Excellent Distributor

Nolan Traore 🤝 always finding his teammates

As his rookie season has gone on, Nolan Traore has improved in many facets of his game. But his passing ability may be the most important and impressive development. The young Frenchman was dialed in on Monday, recording the first double-double of his NBA career. Traore had 13 points and a career-high 13 assists.

Traore's ability to drive to the bucket and kick it out to the open man gave the Nets so many great looks from three, many of which they cashed in on. Opposing defenses have to respect his finishing touch at the rim, which leaves plenty of passing lanes open for Traore to take advantage of. He continues to get better and better, which is great news for the rebuild.

3. Nets Finish Strong

THROW IT DOWN DAY'RON!!!

It was a tough end to the third quarter for the Nets, who surrendered a 14-point lead on a 16-2 run. The game was tied when the fourth started, and that's when Brooklyn showed some real resolve. They won the final quarter by 34-26 to close out a tight back-and-forth affair.

Brooklyn got contributions from everyone in the fourth. Ziaire Williams got some big buckets early, Sharpe provided energy, Traore was an excellent playmaker, and Claxton closed things out on both ends. This was a great example of a team buckling down and responding, despite things not going their way in the third. This was a good win for a team that hasn't gotten many of those this season.