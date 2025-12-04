The Brooklyn Nets (5-16) hit the road for a trip to the Windy City and a matchup with the Chicago Bulls (9-12) on Wednesday night.

The Nets were coming off their first home win of the season over the Hornets on Monday and were looking to keep the momentum going and start the first win streak of the season. They did just that with a big 113-103 win over the Bulls. Brooklyn rode strong three-point shooting and some great performances from the starting lineup to their second win in a row.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets win over the Bulls.

1. Nets' Excellent First Half

The Nets put together one of their best halves of the season in the opening 24 minutes of Wednesday's game. Brooklyn's 54-44 halftime lead didn't do them enough justice for how well they played on both ends of the court. Offensively, Michael Porter Jr. led the way with 17 first-half points. He got some help, too, as all ten players who appeared in the first half scored for the Nets. They shot 42% from the field and had 11 assists in the first half.

Defensively, they held Chicago to just 44 points on 34% shooting from the field and a paltry 2-16 from behind the arc. They forced nine turnovers, and the Bulls were completely off their game on their home court. This is the kind of half that Jordi Fernandez wants his team to play, and it showed the upside of this current roster when they're at their best. An excellent first half for Brooklyn.

2. Michael Porter Jr. Shines Again

Mike stays hot ♨️



14 points in Q1 pic.twitter.com/Rx0dZp5uyw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 4, 2025

What more can you say about Michael Porter Jr.? He's been an electric sparkplug for the Nets this season, supplying offensive firepower every game he plays in. And things were no different on Wednesday night in Chicago. Porter Jr. lit up the scoresheet, pouring in 33 points and ten rebounds on 10-20 shooting.

Porter Jr. is now averaging a career-best 25 points a game this season on nearly 50% shooting from the field 38% from three. Brooklyn's offense is miles better when he's on the court versus when he's off of it, showing just how important the veteran from Missouri is to this team. I feel like a broken record talking about him every game, but he's been that special this season.

3. Noah Clowney's Explosive Second Half

After a quiet two-point first half, Noah Clowney exploded for 18 points in the second half. He made six threes in the second half after being ice cold from behind the arc in the first half. Brooklyn needed someone to join Porter Jr. in the scoring department to help pull away from Chicago, and Clowney stepped up to do just that.

Clowney has scored in double figures in 13 of the last 15 games since he entered the starting lineup in early November. This was his third 20+ point outing in that stretch, and he was one three-pointer off of his season-high seven threes made against the Knicks on November 24. Clowney had some huge buckets in the fourth quarter to give Brooklyn the cushion they needed to win. This was another strong performance the the third-year pro.