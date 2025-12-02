Three Takeaways From The Nets First Home Win Over The Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets (4-16) returned home for a matchup with a fellow Eastern Conference bottomfeeder, the Charlotte Hornets (6-15).

The Nets entered the night still looking for their first win at the Barclays Center this season. On the backs of a fantastic return game for Michael Porter Jr. and the rookies making plays, the Nets did just that, defeating the Hornets 116-103.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets first home win of the season over the Hornets.

1. Welcome Back MPJ

Mike stays hot from deep ♨️



24 points with 6 triples 🎯 pic.twitter.com/lSXtgtb6BZ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 2, 2025

Following a two-game absence from the lineup nursing a lower-back injury, Michael Porter Jr. returned on Monday night and picked up right where he left off. The 27-year-old had a season-high 35 points in this one, while also pitching in seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. After a bit of a slow start to the game, Porter Jr. got going quickly and put in another strong scoring night for Brooklyn.

It's been an excellent season for Porter Jr. so far, as he's averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and assists per game. The Nets' offense has revolved around him, and Brooklyn has remained fairly competitive in the games he's played in. He's an integral part of what this team does on a nightly basis and has been a fantastic addition by Sean Marks and company.

2. Drake Powell Fills The Stat Sheet

Drake Powell makin' an IMPACT on both ends 😤



the rooks got 4 steals! pic.twitter.com/yN4zaBrT72 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 2, 2025

The Nets' rookies have taken turns having big games recently. Two games ago, Egor Demin scored a career-high 23 points in a loss. In the following game, Danny Wolf poured in a career-best 22 points off the bench. And Monday's game featured a fantastic game from Drake Powell. In 24 minutes off the bench, he had ten points, four assists, and a team-high four steals.

The 20-year-old from North Carolina has shown flashes of great play in the minutes he's gotten off the bench, and Monday's game against the Hornets might have been his best performance of the season. It's nice to see the Nets' rookie class starting to find its footing recently and making big plays. Those guys are vitally important to the success of this rebuild.

3. Nets Close Fourth Quarter Beautifully

Brooklyn entered the fourth quarter with a six-point lead. There's been plenty of games this season where Brooklyn has collapsed in the fourth quarter, letting wins slip through their fingers. That wasn't the case on Monday. The Nets were excellent in the fourth quarter tonight. It started with the youngsters early, as Powell and Wolf supplied the scoring to begin the quarter.

Then the veterans took over. Porter Jr. made some tough shots, Noah Clowney and Wolf both threw down massive poster jams, and the Nets played excellent defense to help propel them to a win. This was a picture-perfect way to close a game for Jordi Fernandez's bunch and should inspire a bunch of confidence in that locker room. This was an excellent win for Brooklyn.