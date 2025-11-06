Three Takeaways From the Nets First Win of the Season Over Pacers
It's been a terrible start to the 2025-26 season for the Brooklyn Nets, who entered Wednesday night as the only winless team in the NBA at 0-7.
A matchup with a banged-up Indiana Pacers squad provided a perfect opportunity for Brooklyn to enter the win column. And the Nets took full advantage of that opportunity, picking up a 112-103 win over the Pacers to finally enter the win column this season. Brooklyn is now 1-7 this season and can take a big sigh of relief with the first win now in the books.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets first win of the season over the Pacers.
1. Nets Excel in First Quarter
Tyrese Martin's buzzer-beating layup put the cherry on top of an excellent first quarter for the Nets. Brooklyn held the Pacers to only 18 points on 29.6% shooting from the field, easily the best defensive quarter of the young season for the Nets. They took advantage of a Pacers team down numerous key players to finally start a game first.
This was a great sign for Brooklyn going forward, as head coach Jordi Fernandez's lineup switch paid immediate dividends. He opted to start Noah Clowney alongside Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton in the front court to provide more defensive versatility. That decision worked wonders as the Nets' defense rose to the occasion in the first. It's safe to assume Clowney will remain in the starting lineup going forward.
2. Welcome Back MPJ
Michael Porter Jr. missed Monday night's loss to the Timberwolves for personal reasons, but came back with a vengeance on Wednesday. He poured in 32 points and 11 rebounds against the Pacers on 10-20 shooting from the field. With Cam Thomas' leaving the game early in the first quarter and not returning, the Nets needed every single point they got from Porter Jr. in this one.
He's off to a fantastic start this season as the number one offensive option in Brooklyn. The Nets pulled the trigger on a trade for Porter Jr. to see what he could do as the top offensive weapon on a roster, and while it hasn't led to many wins yet, Porter Jr. is doing his part. His performance so far is a great sign for Brooklyn going forward.
3. Nets Defense Stepped Up
The Nets' defense had been the team's biggest bugaboo through the first seven games of the season, but looked like a completely new group on Wednesday. While the Pacers' injuries no doubt played a part in it, Brooklyn's defense put together its most complete performance of the season. Brooklyn gave up 41 points in the second quarter, but only 62 points in the other three quarters combined.
They held Indiana to 41.4% from the field and 36.1% from behind the arc while forcing 16 turnovers in the process. Jordi Fernandez has been preaching about the importance of defense all season long, and his team finally got the memo on Wednesday. An outstanding performance on that end of the court finally ended Brooklyn's losing streak.