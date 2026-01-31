Three Takeaways From The Nets' Road Victory Over The Jazz

The Brooklyn Nets (13-34) continued their road trip on Friday night with a game against the Utah Jazz (15-34).

At this point in the schedule, both of these teams are looking to lose games, with the hopes that it will lead to a better draft pick in June. That was very obvious when the Jazz held out Lauri Markkanen and the Nets held out Michael Porter Jr. for Friday's game. It was the Nets' young core who got the better of things, leading the way to a 106-99 win to snap the losing streak.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets road win over the Jazz.

1. Cam Thomas Finds A Rhythm

14 straight points for Cam Thomas! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jgS2YOtgUY — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 31, 2026

Things hadn't gone well for Cam Thomas in the month of January, leading up to this game in Utah. He was averaging just 10.9 points per game and playing season lows in minutes constantly across 11 games during the month. He was shooting a dismal 35.9% from the field and 28.9% from three. All of that changed on Friday.

Thomas exploded for 19 first-half points on 6-9 shooting from the field. He finished the night with 21 points and four assists. His future in Brooklyn is up in the air right now, and this performance could lead to a team taking a flyer on the sharpshooter at the trade deadline. If nothing else, this was a massive confidence booster for Thomas.

2. Day'Ron Sharpe Is A Cornerstone Piece

Another night, another impressive performance for Day'Ron Sharpe. The fifth-year pro is blossoming off the Brooklyn bench recently, and he turned in another great game on Friday. Sharpe had 16 points and nine rebounds in just 18 minutes of action.

As the Nets try to nail down which players are part of the future and which ones might be trade bait, I think it's obvious which category Sharpe should fall into. The 24-year-old is slowly becoming a high-level offensive big in his limited bench minutes, while also being a strong presence defensively. Brooklyn may have their big of the future already on the roster, and Sean Marks should hang up the phone on anyone inquiring about Sharpe's services next week.

3. Egor Demin Should Make An All-Rookie Team

🚨 NBA ROOKIE RECORD 🚨



Egor has a 3PM in 34 straight games! pic.twitter.com/PhyUWUnA8a — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 31, 2026

In his return to the state of Utah, Egor Demin etched his name into the NBA history book. He's hit at least one three-pointer in 34 straight games, an NBA record for a rookie. He would go on to finish the night with 23 points, ten rebounds, and four assists, while going 5-11 from three.

Demin is averaging ten points, three rebounds, and three assists per game this season. He's improved every single month, raising his scoring numbers and efficiency as he gets acclimated to the NBA level. The most encouraging stat is his near 40% from behind the arc on the season, a huge increase from his year at BYU. The Nets' 2025 lottery pick is getting better every game and deserves to make an All-Rookie team.