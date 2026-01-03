Three Takeaways From The Nets' Shorthanded Loss To The Wizards

Following a shorthanded loss to the Houston Rockets on New Year's Day, the Brooklyn Nets (10-22) hit the road for the first time in 2026 for a matchup with the Washington Wizards (9-24).

While the Nets got Terance Mann and Egor Demin back in the lineup, they were still without a ton of firepower on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. (illness), Nic Claxton (personal), and Cam Thomas (hamstring injury management) all missed the game against Washington. Those absences proved critical in a 119-99 loss to Washington.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets road loss to the Wizards.

1. Day'Ron Sharpe Rises To The Occasion

With Nic Claxton missing his first game of the season due to personal reasons, the Nets' center depth took a big hit. In his absence, they turned to rookie Danny Wolf and Day'Ron Sharpe to give them big minutes in the paint. In his first start of the season, Sharpe made the most of his opportunity. The former North Carolina big man had 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Sharpe has given the Nets good minutes off the bench this season and showed he can be relied upon in a pinch if Claxton has to miss any time. The 24-year-old could be a big part of this rebuild process, and performances like the one he had on Friday go a long way toward establishing trust from the organization and coaching staff.

2. Nolan Traore's Career Night

With the number of key players out of the lineup on Friday, it's no surprise that some of the Nets' younger guys got some big minutes in their absence. What might be a surprise to some was how well Nolan Traore played in his minutes. The 19-year-old rookie was one of five 2025 first-round picks for Brooklyn and flashed some of that potential against Washington.

Traore poured in a career-high 12 points on 4-7 shooting on Friday. He also dished out a career-best five assists. Traore showcased elite speed in transition and finishing ability at the rim. He also displayed some defensive prowess, as evidenced by his two steals and two blocks. This was easily the best game in Traore's young career and hopefully a building block to more great performances in the future.

3. Nets Young Core Is Taking Shape

While the result didn't go Brooklyn's way on Friday, there was a lot to like from the Nets in this game. Most notable of all is that the young core of the future is starting to take form. From great performances from Traore and Drake Powell to Danny Wolf and Ziaire Williams making big plays, the youth on this roster is getting better and better.

That's ultimately what matters for Brooklyn this season. Winning games is great and will help the confidence of the young core, but establishing which players are a legitimate part of the rebuild going forward is the biggest key for the Nets this season. And that group of players is coming together as the calendar turns to 2026. And that should have fans optimistic about the future of the franchise.