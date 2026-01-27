Two Suns' Stars Listed on Injury Report for Matchup with Nets

The Nets will face off against the Phoenix Suns tonight, hoping again to right the ship amid a cold spell.

After a solid run in early December, Brooklyn has again sputtered, losing 10 of their last 11 games to fall to 12-32. The defensive intensity under head coach Jordi Fernandez has been there at times, though Brooklyn has allowed opponents to scored 125.2 points per game in their last five contests, all losses.

Even worse, the offense is starting to fade, with the Nets scoring just 66 points against New York last Wednesday, and 89 against the Clippers on Sunday.

Rebounding against the Suns would go a long way for the Nets, at leasts in terms of morale. Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and the Suns ahead of tonight’s cross-conference game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Noah Clowney — Out: Back soreness

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee surgery recovery

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

Tyrese Martin — Questionable: Left knee soreness

Cam Thomas — Probable: Left ankle sprain

Nolan Traore — Probable: Illness

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Devin Booker — Out: Right ankle sprain

Jordan Goodwin — Available: Jaw sprain

Jalen Green — Questionable: Right hamstring management

The Nets see a myriad of players listed on their injury report, though a few get probable tags.

The team’s second-leading scorer in Cam Thomas is one, as he works his way through a left ankle sprain. He’s averaged 16.2 points per game on the season, second only to Michael Porter Jr.

Rookie guard Nolan Traore is also listed as probable, and could return to the lineup amid the hottest stretch of his short career. He’s gone for double figure scoring in three of his last four games, most recently scoring 21 points on 54% shooting in a double-overtime bout against Boston.

The team’s third-leading scorer and top defender in Noah Clowney is listed as out, and Tyrese Martin is questionable to play with left knee soreness.

The Suns’ injury report is smaller, though potentially more impactful given the names. The team’s longtime star in Devin Booker is listed as out, set to miss just his second game with a right ankle sprain.

A newly-acquired guard in Jalen Green is also listed, as he continues to battle hamstring injuries this season. He’s played in just four games so far this season. He is questionable to play.

The Nets and Suns tip off at 8 p.m. CT from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, AZ.