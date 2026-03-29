Ranking the Nets Three-and-D Players Going Into Next Season

The NBA wing has changed over the years. While it was more confined to certain builds in the past, it's become another group that has adopted positionless basketball.

The Brooklyn Nets began a shift toward a heavy playmaking identity this past offseason, which requires talented three-and-D wings to succeed. They saw multiple players get opportunities in this role who could be a part of the long-term future.

3. Drake Powell

Mar 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) drives down the court against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

The rookie out of North Carolina fits the mold of a traditional wing more than most in Brooklyn. He's gone through more lows than highs this season, but his potential is high due to his athleticism and connective skills.

Of Powell's 5.2 field goal attempts per game, 2.7 come from three-point range. He's converted at 28.5% clip from deep this season. The 20-year-old has actually been better as a driver, but his future fit projects as a perimeter threat.

He's been more underwhelming as a defender.

It's not just that Powell struggles to create turnovers or disrupt plays; his on-ball defense has not been complimentary either. He has the 13th-worst defensive rating on the Nets at 116.4. Powell's athletic traits make his future bright, but he'll need to take advantage of opportunities before they become more sparsely handed out.

2. Ziaire Williams

Mar 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) defends against a shot by Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (1) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Williams has seen a decreased role, but has still managed a career-best season largely because of a breakout stretch in March. He's averaging a career-high in points while shooting 34.1% from three. Williams also leads Brooklyn with 1.4 steals per game.

While he's 18th on the team in offensive rating, he boasts a top-three defensive rating on the team among players who have played at least 50 games. His 6-foot-9 frame has made him effective in passing lanes and allows him to guard multiple positions.

Williams signed a 2-year, $12.5 million contract last offseason. This coming season is a team option that Brooklyn is likely to pick up.

1. Noah Clowney

Mar 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, Clowney has been the Nets' best three-and-D option this season. He's started in 57 of the 63 games he's played, averaging career highs in points (12.3), rebounds (4.1), assists (1.7) and stocks per game (1.4).

Clowney has the second-most threes made for Brooklyn in this campaign, and six of his 9.6 field goal attempts per game come from beyond the arc. He's shooting 33.2% from deep.

Although his defense has faltered at times this season in the post and against faster opponents, he's learning how to use his athleticism and lengthy frame more effectively. Clowney's offensive improvements were the highlight of his season. The 21-year-old is fourth on the Nets in offensive rating.

The Others

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Josh Minott (00) is escorted off the court after a play during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji and Josh Minott make up the other three-and-D prospects for the team from this season. This trio could still have a future for the Nets, but it's unlikely with the players ahead of them.

For Agbaji and Minott, their sample sizes with the team are so small and opportunities should be harder to come by next season. Wilson was drafted by Brooklyn and is set to be a restricted free agent this coming offseason.