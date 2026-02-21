Vince Carter’s Veteran Message Applies to Nets’ Young Roster

The Brooklyn Nets are the youngest team in the NBA, a reality that makes development inevitable, but leadership essential.

Terance Mann has emerged as the roster’s de facto veteran voice, but the Nets could still use another voice to guide an entire young locker room through an 82-game season.

Sure, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder were the youngest team in the league last season, but reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander developed alongside two rising All-Stars and a strong defensive group, while also learning under Chris Paul early in his career.

Hall of Famer Vince Carter, who lasted 22 seasons in the league, knows firsthand the importance of keeping veterans around in the locker room, a message that applies to his former team's young roster.

"Veterans matter," Carter said. "For you organizations out there, you need at least two veterans because it's hard for one veteran to police a locker room and having to relate to what they like. The music, artists, what they think about, [and] how we used to think as young guys. Obviously, you make them aware of it. This is what it used to be like and being able to blend all of that to get your point across. That was one of the most challenging things, more so than basketball at 40."

Nets coach Jordi Fernández has emphasized earning minutes, playing through exhaustion, and embracing physicality all season, refusing to let youth become an excuse. Still, it’s difficult for a coach and younger voices to build a culture of accountability on their own.

Nic Claxton has grown into more of a leader this season, but his nightly responsibility is anchoring the defense and producing on the floor, not managing the locker room.

Michael Porter Jr.’s primary responsibility is still scoring and reading the defense in real time, even as his improved off-ball play shows a growing understanding of team concepts.

The 19-year-old Egor Dëmin has shown incredible self-awareness and maturity, but even he can still use a veteran to encourage him to put more pressure on the rim, which would open up his game tremendously.

Ultimately, bringing in another true veteran, someone willing to do the dirty work, hit the spot-up 3, or guide younger players through adversity, could ease the burden on the team’s main contributors and help the younger players adjust to the next level, a need that will be especially important for whoever the Nets select in this upcoming draft.