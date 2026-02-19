Nic Claxton Added to Nets' Injury Report Ahead of Bout with Cavaliers

The Nets return from All-Star break on Thursday, facing off against the new-look Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Brooklyn entered break at just 15-38 season, seeing a small run in early-December, but mostly positining itself for the best possible odds at the 2026 NBA Draft. And for good reason, seeing as the 2026 class is shaping up to be the best in some time.

To that end, Brooklyn's young core of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and more has gotten valuable experience, looking much improved with each passing game.

Cleveland will certainly be looking to win Thursday, hoping to kick off the beginning stages of its James Harden era with success.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Cavaliers:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Nic Claxton — Out: Right ankle sprain

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

John Minott — Out: G League

Ben Saraf — Out: G League

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries:

Tristan Enaruna — Out: G League

Emanuel Miller — Out: G League

Riley Minix — Out: G League

Max Strus — Out: Left foot surgery

Nae’Quan Tomlin — Out: Left calf soreness

The All-Star break provides rest for most teams across the league, and that’s been the case for both the Nets and Cavaliers, who see eight of their 11 total injury listings as G League designations.

The Nets notably list starting center Nicolas Claxton out with a recently picked up ankle sprain. Backup big Day’Ron Sharpe is likely set to see a productivity boost, having gone for 19 points in two of his three games prior to break.

Claxton suffered the sprain in the Nets' practice on Wednesday, and is set to miss at least Thursday's game. On the season, he's averaging 12.5 points on 59% shooting, with 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

Nets' assistant coach Jawun Howard recently had high praise for Claxton, saying: "I'm seeing so much growth in his game from last year to this year. I know people always been talking about Michael Porter Jr., which he's playing great for us and All-Star level, but there are moments when Nic, he plays at [an] All-Star level too, and he can get there."

Cleveland sees three of its five listings out due to G League designation, in addition to rotational contributors in Max Strus and Nae’Quan Tomlin.

The Nets and Cavaliers tip off from Rockets Arena in Cleveland, OH, at 6 p.m. CT.