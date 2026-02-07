What Are the Brooklyn Nets Getting from Their Trade Deadline Acquisitions?

The Brooklyn Nets were, thankfully, not silent at the NBA trade deadline. Unlike last season, they got involved, moving pieces around and replacing assets. Before Brooklyn's biggest move, waiving Cam Thomas, the team acquired two players who will stay on the roster through the rest of the season.

The Nets have brought in Ochai Agbaji after getting involved in a three-team deal between the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors. The 25-year-old was sent to Brooklyn along with a 2032 second-round pick from the Raptors, as well as cash considerations from the Clippers.

Agbaji was putting up 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game before the trade, but that was on an average of just 15.5 minutes. Last season, the former lottery pick averaged a career-best 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 49.8% shooting from the field and 39.9% from three across 27.2 minutes.

The 6-foot-5 wing is an athletic two-way guard, scoring off the ball while getting physical on the other end. When given the opportunity, he can knock down shots from the outside, although this has been a rough season for him from beyond the arc (18.5%).

Agbaji should get good minutes in Brooklyn after the team waived Thomas. He has the chance to expand his offensive game and could remain there after 2026. He will enter restricted free agency this summer.

The other player the Nets brought in was Josh Minott in a salary dump from the Boston Celtics. Brooklyn didn't have to give anything up in order to push the Celtics below the luxury tax.

Minott garnered some buzz in the preseason for his development and is averaging a career-high 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this year. Shooting 50.7% from the field and 44.2% from three, the 6-foot-8 wing brings a high motor.

He, like Agbaji, is more of a disruptor on the defensive end with a limited offensive game, reliant on off-ball shooting and being in the right place at the right time.

There is great potential with Minott at 23 years old with a near seven-foot wingspan. This may not be a half-season rental for the Nets, as he has a cheap $2.6 million team option for the 2026-27 season.

Brooklyn made a few low-risk moves at the trade deadline, but brought back two players who could develop into rotation pieces on a rebuilding team. Agbaji and Minott should get plenty of opportunities with the Nets as two-way wings that could expand their skill sets.