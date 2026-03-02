What Do the Brooklyn Nets Have in Grant Nelson?

The Brooklyn Nets are one of many teams that have become a land of opportunity for lesser-known players across the NBA. It happens every season: rebuilding organizations take a chance on a flurry of G League or fringe reserves for more minutes because it probably won't affect the outcome of games.

Sometimes their stats become inflated, but in rare instances, it sheds light on a promising talent. The Nets might have that rare find in Grant Nelson, who was signed to a 10-day contract on Feb. 27. He was called up to play in Brooklyn's last two games, and if there's one thing to take away, it's that something is certainly there.

Nelson recorded his first NBA points on Friday against the Boston Celtics. Despite a 148-111 blowout loss, the Alabama product put up a solid three points, two rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He was doing a little of bit everything, but made a real impact as a rim protector.

Nelson recorded his first NBA points on Friday against the Boston Celtics.

Nelson fit in seamlessly after playing on the day the organization signed him to the deal. He was previously with the Nets' G League affiliate in Long Island, but in his league debut, showed that he can at least give some good minutes as a role player.

Then came Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which turned even more heads. In a tight 106-102 defeat, Nelson had a fantastic two-way performance, recording 11 points, four rebounds, a steal and three blocks while shooting 4-for-7 from the field.

The 6-foot-11 forward was everywhere for Brooklyn, posing as a legitimate disruptor and even scoring off the dribble in an instance. He did it all in 20 minutes, looking extremely comfortable.

That was a *seriously* impressive first half from Grant Nelson, the defensive activity more than anything.



Sinking down from the wing to block a cutter on the other side of the basket is something else.

What made Nelson's game so special was that nothing he did seemed wasted. The 23-year-old wasn't putting the ball on the floor too much and managed to find numerous teammates, whether the shot fell or not.

Defensively, it wasn't just his blocks that showed defensive potential. He would constantly wall up against Cleveland's slashers, forcing misses from Dennis Schröder, Keon Ellis and other guards. He joined franchise legend Brook Lopez as the only player in Nets history with multiple blocks in consecutive games to start a career.

So what is the organization getting with Nelson? Given his height and seven-foot wingspan, plus good athleticism, he brings a mix of experience and two-way potential to Brooklyn. He can fit into the role of a scrappy defender and rebounder, but he also showed that he can score in an ethical manner.

Nelson showed a lot of this with the Crimson Tide, but many forget how much NBA Draft buzz he got with North Dakota State. He averaged 17.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in his final season with the Bison. It seems that the more possessions he receives, the more he makes an impact on both ends of the floor.

His production dipped with Alabama, but remained high enough for scouts to give him attention. He secured a spot on the Nets' Summer League roster before being brought to the G League.

Keep an eye on Nelson as he continues to play out this deal in Brooklyn. There's a chance the Nets could either give him another 10-day contract or convert this to a two-way deal. They already have their three two-way spots filled, but Brooklyn could either sign Nelson or one of those players to a standart contract for the rest of the season.