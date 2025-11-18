What to Watch for in Nets vs. Celtics

Fresh off just their second win of the season, the Brooklyn Nets will see a quick turnaround in facing off against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Brooklyn upended the Washington Wizards, 129-106, on Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak on the road. Boston has seen a much better start to the season, but sits at just 7-7, well below expectations for the last half-decade.

Here’s three things to watch for in the Nets and Celtics’ Tuesday-night matchup:

Can the Nets’ Continue Their Success?

While one game — against now what is one of the only team’s in the league with a worse record — isn’t much to build on, it’s something.

The Nets shot 53% overall and 41% from three against Washington, and will now look to continue that offensive success against the C’s. Michael Porter Jr. continued his stellar start to the season, and players like Ziaire Williams and Tyrese Martin added double-figure scoring off the bench.

The Nets are sure to still vie for the top draft picks in 2026, though they’re still playing below their capabilities to start this season. And Boston is a team they could easily snag a win against if things mesh correctly.

Can Brooklyn Get its First Win at Home?

If the Nets do continue to play better basketball moving forward, it could mean its first win at home.

Both of Brooklyn’s wins so far have come on the road, doing so against the Pacers weeks ago, before winning in Washington Sunday.

The Barclays Center has yet to experience a win, and beating a tough Eastern Conference opponent would likely be a freeing experience for all involved.

Can Rookie Egor Demin Re-Find his Footing?

Prior to his last two games, the Nets’ top pick in Egor Demin had started to flash his potential.

He went for 10 points agains the Knicks and 16 against the Raptors, shooting exactly 50% from 3-point land in both games. Since then he’s seen rough shooting and low minutes versus both the Magic and Wizards.

There's been little expectations for Demin as an NBA newbie, but even then, some Nets' fans are getting restless to see the team's five rookies offer impactful playing time. It’s somewhat up to head coach Jordi Fernandez to give him the necessary opportunity, but a bounce-back game for Demin would be big at this stage in the season.

The Nets and Celtics will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.