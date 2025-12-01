What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight, hoping to get back on track after a four-game skid.

The Nets saw two win in three tries a week ago, keeping several other games competitive. Since then, they've slipped up versus Eastern Conference foes in Toronto, New York, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, and seem to be sliding back into old habits.

Tonight they'll face off against the Charlotte Hornets, who are on the opposite end of the spectrum on a two-game win-streak.

Here are three things to watch for in tonight’s Nets vs. Hornets matchup:

Monday’s Game Should be Winnable

The Nets are a measly 3-16 on the season, struggling to see consistency on both ends, in addition to injuries to some of the top players. Despite that, the Hornets aren’t far ahead at just 6-14, meaning Monday’s bout could be winnable.

Charlotte’s top player is just 20 games into his career, and they too have struggled to see efficient offense or energetic defense. They’ve procured a few more wins, but are in a relatively similar situation, minus crucial names on the injury report.

If Brooklyn can play a sharp game against Charlotte, they could pick up their fourth win of the season.

Michael Porter Jr.’s Return

The Nets’ leading scorer in Michael Porter Jr. hasn’t played the last two games, but is probable to return against Charlotte.

He’s seeing a career year across the board, scoring 24.3 points on 48% shooting, with 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game to boot. While Brooklyn’s offense hasn’t been blistering so far, he’s been a major part of it.

MPJ has dealt with back injuries before, though his quick return should signal he’ll be a full go versus the Hornets.

Can the Nets Curb Defensive Concerns?

Head coach Jordi Fernandez isn't shy about his high standards for defense, but the Nets have drooped to No. 29 in defensive rating in recent days. All four East teams scored 113 points or more in the last few games, and Brooklyn's looked porous to say the least.

While the team doesn't have premier defensive personnel — with several rookies playing major minutes — there's obvious steps that can be taken in terms of effort that could raise the defensive floor of the team.

Charlotte, as a middling NBA offense, could be the perfect team to start an upward trend against on the defensive end.

The Nets and Hornets tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.