What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Indiana Pacers for the second time this season, this time at home. The Nets defeated the Pacers 112-103 on Nov. 5 for their first win of the season.

The Nets have won two straight games for the first time since December, when the team went 7-4 while boasting the league's best net rating.

Brooklyn defeated the Chicago Bulls 123-115 on Monday and the Washington Wizards 127-113 on Saturday, the former of which came without Michael Porter Jr.

Indiana took down the New York Knicks 137-134 in overtime on Tuesday night. No matter how much the Pacers are struggling, the team and their fanbase would love nothing more than to storm into Madison Square Garden and escape with a win.

Porter will remain out for this one due to right knee tendinitis, but the Nets will be getting Egor Dëmin back, who will slide next to Nolan Traoré in Brooklyn's backcourt.

Traoré has been hot in recent games, touching the paint at will, which has opened his floater and playmaking skills. Each time the Frenchman has touched the paint, the opposing defense has found itself in scramble mode, which has opened up plenty of clean looks near the rim and behind the arc.

Traoré's ability to get to the rim should bode well for Dëmin, who thrives on catch-and-shoot opportunities from downtown. Noah Clowney has been a beneficiary of Traoré's dimes as well, especially in the left corner.

With Nic Claxton doubtful due to right hip soreness, the Nets could look to give Day'Ron Sharpe extended run at center. No matter how many minutes Sharpe gets, he always finds a way to impact the game. He should be on double-double watch.

Pascal Siakam, who is coming off a 30-point performance last night, will be out due to left hamstring soreness.

Andrew Nembhard put up 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 10 assists, as he's done a solid job of holding it down at point guard with Tyrese Haliburton out of action despite the Pacers' poor record.

Traoré and Nembhard have some similarities in their games, especially with their ability to pick up their man full court and put pressure on the rim. It'll be interesting to see how both young floor generals match up against each other in this one.

Quenton Johnson could see extended run in this one after scoring 19 points last night.