Nets, Pacers Combine to see 19 Players Listed on Tonight's Injury Report

The Nets and the Pacers are set to face off in Brooklyn tonight in one of the final games ahead of the All-Star break.

Both teams are seemingly vying for the top picks at the 2026 NBA Draft, repositioning their seasons around landing talents such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer, with some luck.

Tonight's game is likely to play a factor, as a loss against a fellow rebuilding squad could go a long way in earning the best odds at those players.

Even more, both teams see numerous players listed on tonight's injury report, making things even more interesting. Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Pacers ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Nic Claxton — Doubtful: Right hip soreness

Noah Clowney — Probable: Left ankle sprain

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Right knee tendinitis

Indiana Pacers injuries:

Johnny Furphy — Out: Right ACL tear

Tyrese Haliburton — Out: Right achilles tendon tear

Quenton Jackson — Probable: G League

TJ McConnell — Out: Right hamstring soreness

Andrew Nembhard — Out: Low back management

Aaron Nesmith — Out: Low back soreness

Taelon Peter — Probable: G League

Micah Potter — Questionable: Left ankle sprain

Pascal Siakam — Out: Left hamstring soreness

Ethan Thompson — Probable: G League

Obi Toppin — Out: Right foot stress fracture

Jarace Walker — Questionable: Illness

Ivica Zubac — Out: Left ankle sprain

The Nets see a few notable injury designations, including to Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney.

Porter is listed as out, Claxton is doubtful to play and Clowney is probable.

All three are among the team’s best players, with MPJ leading the team in points per game at 25.0, and Claxton and Clowney functioning as Brooklyn’s best defenders.

The Pacers have been the single most injury-ridden team this year, and now see a whopping 13 players listed ahead of tonight’s game. Stars in Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are out, along with starters or impactful rotational players in Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and Ivica Zubac. Backend players such as TJ McConnell and Johnny Furphy are also out.

Jarace Walker and Micah Potter are both questionable to play, and the Pacers get three probable designations, all of which are players who are likely to be called up from G League assignment.

The Nets and the Pacers will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.