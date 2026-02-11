Nets, Pacers Combine to see 19 Players Listed on Tonight's Injury Report
The Nets and the Pacers are set to face off in Brooklyn tonight in one of the final games ahead of the All-Star break.
Both teams are seemingly vying for the top picks at the 2026 NBA Draft, repositioning their seasons around landing talents such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer, with some luck.
Tonight's game is likely to play a factor, as a loss against a fellow rebuilding squad could go a long way in earning the best odds at those players.
Even more, both teams see numerous players listed on tonight's injury report, making things even more interesting. Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Pacers ahead of tonight’s game:
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Nic Claxton — Doubtful: Right hip soreness
Noah Clowney — Probable: Left ankle sprain
Tyson Etienne — Out: G League
Chaney Johnson — Out: G League
EJ Liddell — Out: G League
Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Right knee tendinitis
Indiana Pacers injuries:
Johnny Furphy — Out: Right ACL tear
Tyrese Haliburton — Out: Right achilles tendon tear
Quenton Jackson — Probable: G League
TJ McConnell — Out: Right hamstring soreness
Andrew Nembhard — Out: Low back management
Aaron Nesmith — Out: Low back soreness
Taelon Peter — Probable: G League
Micah Potter — Questionable: Left ankle sprain
Pascal Siakam — Out: Left hamstring soreness
Ethan Thompson — Probable: G League
Obi Toppin — Out: Right foot stress fracture
Jarace Walker — Questionable: Illness
Ivica Zubac — Out: Left ankle sprain
The Nets see a few notable injury designations, including to Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney.
Porter is listed as out, Claxton is doubtful to play and Clowney is probable.
All three are among the team’s best players, with MPJ leading the team in points per game at 25.0, and Claxton and Clowney functioning as Brooklyn’s best defenders.
The Pacers have been the single most injury-ridden team this year, and now see a whopping 13 players listed ahead of tonight’s game. Stars in Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are out, along with starters or impactful rotational players in Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and Ivica Zubac. Backend players such as TJ McConnell and Johnny Furphy are also out.
Jarace Walker and Micah Potter are both questionable to play, and the Pacers get three probable designations, all of which are players who are likely to be called up from G League assignment.
The Nets and the Pacers will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
