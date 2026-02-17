Which Nets Should You Pick Up in Fantasy Basketball?

The playoffs are well underway in many fantasy leagues while some should begin theirs shortly.

Regardless, this is the time of year in fantasy basketball where pickups become more and more important, whether a team is looking to win it all or stay afloat in some of the most competitive matchups of the season.

The Brooklyn Nets could look to lessen the burden on some of their regular rotation guys, which could help some of the lesser rostered players in fantasy leagues put up serviceable numbers across the board.

Here are some Nets you should consider picking up if they're available in your league(s).

Nolan Traoré

Feb 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Nolan Traorê has taken over as the Nets' starting point guard, as he's been lighting up the scoreboard with great efficiency while dishing out a decent amount of assists.

The Nets should continue to run their offense through the Frenchman for the rest of the season and give him an extended opportunity to show that he can be Brooklyn's floor general for the future.

Day'Ron Sharpe

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nets could look to give Nic Claxton more rest for the remainder of the season, either to preserve his trade value or keep his legs fresh for next season, when the team could be ready to compete for a playoff spot.

Day'Ron Sharpe has provided solid production in limited minutes on the floor this season, but whenever he's given an extended look, he tends to respond with a double-double (points and rebounds), and he can also give you some assists, steals, and blocks.

Sharpe's free-throw shooting could be a slight concern, but his field goal percentage should give your squad a nice boost.

Egor Dëmin

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) shoots a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Egor Dëmin has shifted to the shooting guard position, where he has looked a lot more comfortable.

Dëmin's assist opportunities may slightly decrease as a result, but playing off the ball could help him shoot a higher volume of 3-pointers with greater efficiency.

Dëmin should also continue to be a factor on the glass and in the passing lanes with his 6-foot-8 frame.

Danny Wolf

Feb 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) controls the ball against Washington Wizards guard Keshon Gilbert (55) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Danny Wolf has had stretches of solid play this season with his 3-point shooting and ability to contribute in the points, rebounds, and assists categories. He can also give you some steals and blocks when given extended run.

However, Wolf is prone to some inconsistent and cold shooting nights, which makes him a streaming option at best.