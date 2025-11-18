Which Nets Veterans Have the Most Trade Value Right Now?

The Brooklyn Nets are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference after a 129-106 road win against the Washington Wizards last night. Through the early season, things are going as expected for the Nets as they rebuild and try to set themselves for a top draft pick in 2026.

While the goal is to develop the rookies and receive a top selection in June, a perk of a rebuild is watching veterans boost their numbers, and thus, their trade value. Brooklyn has a few players who don't fit the timeline and are consequently candidates to be moved by the February deadline. Which veterans have the most trade value right now?

Terance Mann

Nov 14, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann (14) brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Mann has seen a lot and played in big games throughout his seven-year career, and he's starting to find a decent role in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-5 wing is averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 47.5% shooting from the field and 37.5% from three.

Mann is a solid two-way player who can fit into a specific offensive role while giving good defensive minutes on the other end. What's most impressive is his efficiency, proving he isn't benefiting from an influx of free shots. He has built his value thus far and could get Brooklyn solid compensation, making $15.5 million this season.

Michael Porter Jr.

Nov 14, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots in front of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Porter is Brooklyn's best performer at the moment with Cam Thomas out due to injury. Traded to the Nets this offseason for Cam Johnson, the 27-year-old's season is going just about how anyone would expect: 24.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. There are a lot of shots going his way, but he's still putting up career scoring numbers.

Shooting 47.2% from the field and 34.9% from deep, Porter isn't necessarily inefficient, but no one would anticipate him to put up those stats on a contender. He was a great third or fourth option with the Nuggets, but he can end possessions early on offense. It feels like his trade value was predetermined this season because of his seasons in Denver.

Still, the 6-foot-10 wing can bring in a lot of value if Brooklyn sells high. His deal isn't up until 2027, so it's better than it would be if he were in a contract year. Although it's his first season with the team, Nets could move Porter by February purely for a return package and more opportunities going to the younger players.

Nic Claxton

Nov 7, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) grabs a rebound from Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Even though Porter is a better scorer with more of an offensive game, Claxton's impressive start to the season makes him the most valuable Net at the moment. The 26-year-old is putting up 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. Surprisingly, he's playing elite two-way basketball, which will certainly result in competitive teams monitoring him prior to February.

Claxton is developing his scoring game, able to move more on and off the ball. He has a better touch around the rim and isn't afraid to put the ball on the floor.

On the defensive end, although he isn't putting up the same stats compared to a few seasons ago, Claxton is still protecting the paint and disrupting opponents from different areas on the floor.

If a team in need of a big man comes calling, and there should be at least one, the Nets would likely be able to squeeze at least a future first-round pick and young player out of Claxton if he continues to produce at this level. If multiple postseason contenders inquire, then Brooklyn could get more in a bidding war.