One Overlooked Move the Brooklyn Nets Can Pull at the 2026 NBA Draft

As we inch closer to the 2026 NBA Draft, teams are bringing players in for workouts and starting to make decisions on who their top targets will be when they're on the clock. For the Brooklyn Nets, that only means the pressure is mounting.

The Nets have to nail this draft to start one of the more pivotal offseasons in franchise history. With so much criticism surrounding Sean Marks and the front office, plus the draft lottery reform that forces them to get competitive, their next prospect has to be a prominent piece for the future, perhaps even a franchise star.

There are a few prospects linked to Brooklyn, from controversial names in Nate Ament and Karim Lopez to franchise changers in Darius Acuff Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr. There are no real positional needs in mind, which means it must be the best available. The Nets can only choose one... unless?

Even with the star trade rumors and increasingly competitive NBA, Brooklyn is clearly emphasizing youth and flexibility. Prospects like Ament and Lopez would likely go later in the draft, so there isn't a sense of urgency to snag them before another team does.

This opens up the possibility for a trade to acquire another draft pick. There are a few teams in the first round that don't necessarily need to add youth (i.e., the Oklahoma City Thunder).

The Nets also have some enticing veterans for a few contenders. Terance Mann, Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe are cheap contributor in which they'd attach a future selection for the recipient. Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton would be big swings that could warrant a mid-to-late first-round pick with salary filler alone.

For example, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins would be two players who would immediately become prominent in Jordi Fernandez's system. In return, a better win-now piece in Claxton or Porter would set the framework for a trade. With draft capital then figured out, Brooklyn could land that No. 12 or No. 17 pick, depending on the full package.

It's a rough estimate, and a team like the Thunder may not even prefer to sell their draft picks, but if the Nets truly believe in multiple prospects, perhaps they should trade for another first-round pick to build on this young core. At this point, it seems like Claxton and a few other players have run their course with the franchise.