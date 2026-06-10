Nate Ament, Karim Lopez Set for Head-to-Head Workout as Nets Evaluate Draft Options

The NBA Draft is roughly two weeks away, as the Brooklyn Nets are evaluating all the options available to them at the No. 6 spot.

Darius Acuff Jr. seems to be the most popular pick in mock drafts and among Nets fans. Though his size leaves less to be desired in the modern NBA, there's no doubt he can light up the box score on any given night.

However, the Nets appear to be a team that is leaning more on size, which is why the team could look to move down on draft night or simply make a selection that would shock the rest of the world.

Two such prospects could be Karim Lopez and Nate Ament, as Lopez revealed to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor that he and Ament are going head to head in a draft workout with the Nets.

”I’m going to Brooklyn,” Lopez said. “Going up against Nate Ament. I think that’s who’s going to be in that workout. I’m super excited about that. I feel like it’s going to be a good one. I’m excited.”

Ament has been heavily linked to the Nets in recent weeks, as he's been mocked as high as fourth in mock drafts. However, his stock has dropped some due to his inefficient shooting splits and defensive lapses despite standing 6-foot-10.

Lopez fits the connective mold that Brooklyn seems to want on both sides of the floor, as the Nets could look to trade down to secure his services.

As history suggests, how a player does in college doesn't always determine how they'll perform at the next level, and there're plenty examples of players who have slipped in the draft due to injury concerns and holes in their game.

Kawhi Leonard is one prime example, as he was selected No. 15 overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2011 NBA Draft before being sent to the San Antonio Spurs for George Hill. Safe to say not many were expecting him to become a two-time Finals MVP and surefire Hall of Famer when his career is all said and done.

However, that's just one extreme example, and it's not a scenario GM Sean Marks and the Nets organization can look at as guaranteed proof that one of these prospects will make a similar leap.

But if the Nets could extract more assets by trading down, perhaps rolling the dice on Ament or Lopez could pay off.