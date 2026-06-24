Predicting the Nets 2026-27 Opening Night Starting Lineup

The Brooklyn Nets are going to look very different come the Fall.

The last 24 hours have completely changed the complexity of the Nets' roster. They traded longtime center Nic Claxton in a three-team deal, acquiring forward Julius Randle in the process. And then on Tuesday, Brooklyn selected Mikel Brown Jr. with the sixth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

With Randle and Brown now in the fold, the Nets are in a position to take a step forward next season. How will those two guys fit with the current roster? Here’s a look at the Nets' projected starting lineup on opening night.

PG: Mikel Brown Jr.

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) was unfazed after he scored 45 points with 10-for-16 3-point shooting as the Cards roll past NC State 118-77 at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous season stats: 18.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.7 APG, 34.4% 3P (at Louisville)

The Nets selected Brown with the sixth overall pick on Tuesday night, and they'll ask their rookie guard to contribute right away. The 6-foot-5 Louisville product was a dynamo scorer with the Cardinals last season. He showed an ability to score at will, including great production from behind the arc.

He has some upside defensively, but his main value in the NBA will be on the offensive side of the ball. Brown has number one option upside at the next level, which the Nets will try to get out of him. He should start right away, assuming health, and will get some open looks with the other options on the roster.

SG: Egor Demin

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Previous season stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, 38.5% 3P

Joining Brown in the backcourt will be Demin, the Nets' 2025 lottery pick. The former BYU Cougar had some ups and downs as a rookie, but ultimately showed a lot of promise in Brooklyn. The most exciting part of his game was his three-point shooting, which was much better than many anticipated it would be.

Standing at 6-foot-8, he has a ton of defensive upside. He'll need to work to turn that upside down into production. If everything goes to plan, the Nets have their backcourt duo for the next decade plus. Brown and Demin could be a franchise-changing backcourt if Brooklyn supplements them with the right pieces. The future is bright at the guard position.

SF: Michael Porter Jr.

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Previous season stats: 24.2 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 46.3% FG

Porter was impressive in his first season as a Net, nearly being named an All-Star. He became the number-one option and delivered night in and night out with big scoring outputs. He contributed in other areas of the game, too, getting on the glass and even dishing out some assists. There are flaws to his game, but his scoring punch is something the Nets don't have elsewhere on the roster.

The big question with Porter is how long he'll stay in Brooklyn. The 27-year-old is entering the final season of his contract and will be a free agent next Summer if he's not extended. The Nets could trade him later this offseason or at the trade deadline. Or they could extend him if things go well in the Fall. Porter's future in Brooklyn is a huge domino that will fall at some point.

PF: Julius Randle

Apr 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Previous season stats: 21.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.0 APG, 48.1% FG (with Minnesota)

The Nets stunned the basketball world on Monday night, acquiring Randle from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Randle's NBA stock is low at the moment following more postseason struggles. If you go beyond those struggles, there's a good player in there. Randle is a floor-raiser, which is exactly what the Nets need next season.

Randle actively hunts for his shot offensively and can score at all three levels when he's at his best. He'll help open up shots for the young backcourt starters and could fetch some more assets next offseason if he plays well. The Nets want to win games in the regular season next year. Randle will help them do just that.

C: Day'Ron Sharpe

Dec 23, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Previous season stats: 8.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.3 APG, 60.1% FG

With longtime Net Nic Claxton shipped off to Chicago in the Randle trade, Brooklyn has a hole to fill at center. Sharpe could be a seamless fit there. He has a player option that the Nets will most likely pick up, bringing him back to the organization. He was excellent off the bench last year, always making hustle plays and giving maximum effort.

Making the move from the bench to the starting lineup could be difficult, but it's clear that Sharpe has the mental makeup to succeed. The Nets don't need him to score twenty points a night. They need him to play great defense at the rim, grab boards, and play smart basketball. If his 2025-26 season is any indication, he can provide that for Brooklyn as a starter.