Just a day before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets executed a big-time trade featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The trade sends Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in this year's draft to Brooklyn, Nic Claxton to Chicago and the No. 33 pick to Minnesota.

Claxton is the longest tenured Net, as he was the No. 31 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He developed into a nice all-around center on both ends of the floor, garnering Defensive Player of the Year consideration for anchoring the defense of a Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led team for the majority of the 2022-23 season.

Randle had a couple of productive seasons with the Timberwolves, filling in solidly for longtime franchise player Karl-Anthony Towns.

However, Randle struggled considerably during the playoffs this past season, putting pressure on the Timberwolves to move off his salary to address other glaring areas of need as they hope to surround Anthony Edwards with the best possible roster and contend for the NBA Finals next season.

With no incentive to tank next season, Randle could help the Nets take that next step back towards playoff contention, similar to what he did with the New York Knicks when he first put on the orange and blue.

The Nets figure to start him at the power forward position with Day'Ron Sharpe and Michael Porter Jr. likely starting alongside him, barring any other unforeseen moves.

No matter who's in Brooklyn's backcourt next season, the Nets will figure to run their offense through the 6-foot-9 forward and task him with either generating offense through isolation actions, freeing him up to get downhill and make plays for his teammates, whether they're getting free off pick-and-roll or cutting actions.

Even if Randle is not a long-term piece in Brooklyn, he could help bring veteran leadership to one of the youngest rosters in the league and change the culture of the locker room with his hard-nosed mentality and style of play. He could also help Danny Wolf, Egor Dëmin and Nolan Traoré refine their playmaking skills.

Randle and Porter should also be able to develop a nice rapport on pick-and-rolls similar to how Porter and Claxton developed chemistry on those actions.

The bottom line is that the Nets need to learn winning habits, and this is just the move that could help them achieve that goal.