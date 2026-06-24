Brooklyn Nets Select Mikel Brown Jr. No. 6 Overall at 2026 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets have selected Mikel Brown Jr. No. 6 overall at the 2026 NBA Draft.

Brown to Brooklyn has gained a lot of momentum in recent days, as he checks a lot of boxes in terms of what the Nets are looking for at guard.

The Nets could use a guard who can put a ton of pressure on the rim, but it's an added bonus that he can make shots from Steph Curry range.

His shot selection can sometimes be questionable, but that should be less of an issue as he gets more acclimated to playing at the next level.

He's got the playmaking chops to run an offense and has a proven capability of moving the ball very well, which should fit in well next to other guards on this Nets roster, such as Egor Dëmin and Nolan Traoré.

With Julius Randle now in the fold, Brown could begin his career in more of an off-ball role, which could help him learn how to get free off the ball and become a weapon on the catch-and-shoot.

While Brown might have slipped to No. 6, there's a legitimate shot we could be looking at him as the best guard to come out of this draft in the future.