Projecting a Giannis Antetokounmpo-Brooklyn Nets Trade Package

As much as their 20-win didn't signal anything competitive, the Brooklyn Nets are at a major crossroads this offseason. After an extremely disappointing lottery draw, dropping to the No. 6 overall pick while tied for the top odds at No. 1, the Nets will have to decide whether this summer is the one to finally get aggressive.

The Nets aren't just in this position because of how this year's lottery worked out. They don't control their 2027 first-round pick, as the Houston Rockets have swap rights. Brooklyn will not be able to drop games with a purpose next season, which has alluded to the organization potentially ramping up the rebuild.

Of course, the big name to watch this offseason is Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks are seeking trade offers ahead of the NBA Draft Combine, piquing the interest of the basketball world once again.

There are so many teams to watch when analyzing Antetokounmpo trade suitors, and as much as they haven't been competitive as of late, the Nets are one of them. They have the assets to target the two-time MVP while also attracting supplementary talent as a team with immense cap space.

Add in the fact that Brooklyn dropped in the 2026 lottery while still not controlling its 2027 pick, and you have the recipe for a team that could be aggressive in acquiring Antetokounmpo. Time will tell if it actually comes to fruition.

If the Nets go after the 31-year-old, what would a package look like? They'd have to overpay, as any team would, given the massive bidding war that will ensue.

Brooklyn would likely end up moving one of Michael Porter Jr. or Nic Claxton to fill salary. Porter is making $40.8 million next season, while Claxton's salary is $23.3 million. If the Nets throw in Claxton, another veteran like Terance Mann or Day'Ron Sharpe would likely be included as well for money purposes.

Then there's the youth. At the deadline, Milwaukee was reportedly interested in blue-chip prospects and draft capital. Brooklyn has five players who just finished their rookie season, so any of Egor Dёmin, Nolan Traoré, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf or Danny Wolf could be included.

In terms of picks, the Nets can give up the No. 6 overall pick, as well as any of their 11 first-round selections between 2027 and 2032. All in all, it's a package the Bucks simply cannot ignore.

Final Package: Nic Claxton, Terance Mann, Egor Dёmin, Nolan Traoré, Danny Wolf, four first-round picks