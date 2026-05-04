Ranking Point Guard Rotations in the Atlantic Division From the 2025-26 Season

The NBA's Atlantic Division was arguably the best in the Eastern Conference and maybe the entire league. They fielded four playoff teams and a promising rebuilding team in the Brooklyn Nets.

A big reason for each team's successes –– and lack thereof –– was due to point guard play. Some teams had All-Star playmakers, while other teams' playmakers played complementary roles.

5. Boston Celtics

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Celtics don't run a traditional system. Their dynamic forward duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum handles most of the play initiating, which leads to solid assist numbers. With Tatum out for much of this season, Derrick White has led Boston in total assists, followed closely behind by the only true point guard in the rotation, Payton Pritchard.

He helped the Celtics reach the playoffs as the two-seed before the team was upset by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. Pritchard averaged 17 points and 5.2 assists per game on efficient shooting splits. He's better than guards on the Nets and Raptors, but the depth leaves Boston at the bottom of the totem pole.

4. Brooklyn Nets

Apr 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets Ben Saraf (77) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors RJ Barrett (9) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

When a point guard rotation is made up of three rookies, a lot of growing pains can be expected. Between Egor Dëmin, Nolan Traoré and Ben Saraf, there were a combined 6.3 turnovers per game. Each rookie did, however, have their chance to shine.

Dëmin hit his stride around midseason before suffering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot that knocked him out for the season. Traoré then took the reins, showing both inconsistent and stellar playmaking. Then Saraf finally got his chance to showcase his elite court vision in the final two months of the season.

The trio combined for 1,367 points and 531 assists. There is still so much room for improvement among Brooklyn's point guards, and most of it stems from ball security. They just edged out the Celtics and Pritchard due to sheer volume.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) celebrates during the final moments of their win over the Boston Celtics in game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Philadelphia was another team that only played one true point guard significant minutes. Tyrese Maxey elevated his game once again, averaging 28.3 points and 6.6 assists per game en route to his second All-Star selection. He put up great individual numbers while also impacting winning, carrying the 76ers to the playoffs while Joel Embiid and Paul George both played less than 40 games.

Maxey was a solid playmaker as a byproduct of the way defenses were forced to guard him because of his scoring prowess. He shot 46.2% from the field, 36.7% from three-point range and 89.2% from the free-throw line. On defense, he averaged 2.7 stocks per game, showing he could impact both sides of the floor positively.

2. Toronto Raptors

Feb 24, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) celebrates after scoring with guard Jamal Shead (23) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Raptors had one of the most underrated point guard rotations in the entire NBA. Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead both offered consistency to a team that claimed the five seed in the playoffs. Toronto barely lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round in seven games while Quickley was sidelined with a right hamstring strain.

He started in all 70 regular-season games he played in, averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 assists per game while only turning over the ball 1.5 times per game. Shead was the steady playmaker off the bench, appearing in all 82 games of the regular season and starting four playoff games, where he elevated his scoring. They both possessed different skill sets that helped balance a roster with a plethora of wings.

1. New York Knicks

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32), guard Jalen Brunson (11), guard Josh Hart (3) and guard Tyler Kolek (13) celebrate after victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having possibly the best point guard in the division and the depth to back him up makes the Knicks have the scariest rotation. Jalen Brunson has been an offensive guru this season, averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists per game through 74 regular-season games. He earned his third consecutive All-Star nod and has maintained his averages in the postseason, but with better efficiency.

Off the bench, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado offer similar skills, but the latter pulled away as the true backup guard for New York's playoff run. He was acquired at the trade deadline and averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 assists and one steal per game –– providing a spark whenever he touches the court. The Knicks' point guard trio may be small, but they make up for it with strong perimeter play that has carried them into the second round of the postseason.