Ranking Shooting Guard Rotations in the Atlantic Division From the 2025-26 Season

The NBA's Atlantic Division was arguably the best in the Eastern Conference and maybe the entire league. They fielded four playoff teams and a promising rebuilding team in the Brooklyn Nets.

While the five teams in the division didn't field a single All-Star, there were still many solid rotations. The rosters that were deeper at shooting guard tended to be more successful.

5. Toronto Raptors

Dec 19, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) is greeted by forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) and forward Gradey Dick (1) after making a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Forwards have thrived under the Raptors since head coach Darko Rajakovic took over in 2023. The guards haven't necessarily been an afterthought, but they haven't traditionally been used in the offense. Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick were the only true shooting guards on the roster. Neither was a consistent starter during the regular season because Toronto often ran bigger lineups.

Walter came on strong in the postseason –– starting in five games –– averaging 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and two steals per game. Dick had the worst season of his career, only averaging 14 minutes per game. While they weren't key reasons for Toronto's playoff push, they showed up in certain stretches, most importantly Walter before its playoff exit.

4. Brooklyn Nets

Nov 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann (14) dribbles up court during the second half against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Nets ran a two-man rotation at shooting guard. Terance Mann was the team's oldest player at 29 years old, and Drake Powell was a rookie who faced struggles in finding his role. While neither player would consistently take over a game, they played solid defense and brought good energy every night.

Mann started in 51 of his 63 appearances, averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and a career-high three assists per game. He provided a steady stroke from the three-point line at a 36.4% clip, but shot a career-low 45.7% from the field. Powell averaged 6.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, also in 63 appearances, but with only 24 starts.

Brooklyn's shooting guards were both very similar, which made lineups interchangeable. If Powell can take a leap next season and hone in his boundless athleticism, the team should be better on both ends of the floor.

3. New York Knicks

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) is fouled as he drives to the basket past New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and guard Miles McBride (2) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Similar to the Raptors, the Knicks didn't utilize a true shooting guard in their starting lineups, but they had a trio off the bench that all acted as spark plugs whenever they entered games. Jordan Clarkson led the way as the most consistent option in the regular season and playoffs, but Miles McBride offered the higher ceiling. Landry Shamet filled in as a high-level outside shooter to compensate for McBride only playing half the regular season.

Defense wasn't a strong suit for this group, but each one could catch fire on offense. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points per game on 45.1% field goal shooting and has been New York's sixth leading scorer in the playoffs. McBride averaged 12 points and 2.6 assists per game on 41.3% three-point shooting. Shamet contributed 9.3 points per game on 39.2% three-point shooting.

Consistent scoring is a big advantage to have from each member of a shooting guard rotation. While many of the Knicks' rotation are made up of players who seek out contact, having threats from behind the arc changes the pace on opposing defenses.

2. Boston Celtics

Dec 7, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) loses control of the ball against Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) and guard Derrick White (9) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The top two rotations in the division are leaps ahead of the others. The Celtics have a true star in Derrick White and have good contributors off the bench in Baylor Scheierman and Hugo González. This rotation defines what it means to be three-and-D.

White is one of the best guard defenders in the league, averaging 2.4 stocks per game. He also took a step forward on offense with Jayson Tatum out for much of the regular season. Boston surpassed many expectations, claiming the two-seed, but was upset in the first round. White struggled mightily on offense in the seven-game series. He averaged 11.1 points and 3.1 assists per game on 32.1% field goal shooting and 27.3% three-point shooting.

The reserves differed in play style, but both left positive impacts more often than not. Scheierman averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 39.9% from deep. His role decreased in the playoffs, but he boosted his steal numbers to nearly one a game. González was a pure hustle player as a rookie, often taking on tough defensive assignments.

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Mar 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts with guard Vj Edgecombe (77) during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers came back from down 3-1 against the Celtics, largely in part because of their shooting guard rotation. The duo of VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes offered the smallest dropoff in talent from starter to reserve. Both players could score, facilitate and play defense at a high level. Their youth showed at times, especially in moments of the playoffs, but they impacted the game in so many ways that even through slumps, they brought positive skills to the table.

Edgecombe started in all 75 games he played in as a rookie, averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He was a quality outside shooter at 35.4% from three, but struggled at times around the rim. Edgecombe's numbers have dropped in nearly every way through his first postseason run.

Many teams around the NBA would covet Grimes as a starter. He averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 45% field goal shooting. His usage has gone down in the playoffs, only averaging 6.9 points per game, although he has become a reliable outside threat at 39.1% from deep. Philadelphia's shooting guard duo is underperforming in the playoffs, but it is still a key reason it's gone as far as the second round.