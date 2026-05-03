Ranking the Brooklyn Nets Rookie Class Against Other Teams Across the NBA

The 2025 rookie class was star-studded. Not only did it have players poised to make superstar leaps in the coming seasons, but it also had good depth pieces who will stick around the NBA for a while as role players.

It's too early to say definitively which teams nailed the draft and which flopped, but first-season returns can still be judged.

The Brooklyn Nets had the depth advantage with five rookies, all of whom played at least 40 games. Egor Demin led the way as the No. 8 pick, and he is likely to receive an All-Rookie Second Team selection.

Other teams with more top-end talent out of their rookie class could be seen as more valuable than the product the Nets put out this season. A lot of the early rankings depend on overall impact and future outlook. Rookies who didn't at least play half of the season will also not be factored in.

Top End Classes

The teams with the best rookies will often outweigh those teams that rely on depth. The Dallas Mavericks with Cooper Flagg, Charlotte Hornets with Kon Knueppel and Philadelphia 76ers with VJ Edgecombe are all some of the best rookie classes solely because of their top talent. The Hornets also had contributors like Ryan Kalkbrenner and Sion James to bolster their class.

The New Orleans Pelicans had the best one-two punch of rookies in Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton followed close behind for the Utah Jazz. The Sacramento Kings also fielded a solid duo with Maxime Raynaud and Nique Clifford.

Other teams with multiple solid rookies were the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs.

In terms of raw numbers, the Nets class is first in total assists and steals, second to the Hornets in total points, third in total rebounds and third in total blocks. Circumstances have to be considered because Brooklyn's rookies also combined for the most games played.

The impact beyond stats also has to be factored in, along with the remaining potential of rookies. Other teams' rookies have helped them to playoff and play-in appearances. The Nets' rookies have yet to show that they can contribute to winning, but they have age on their side to continue developing.

Top 10 Classes

1. Charlotte Hornets

Notable rookies: Kon Knueppel, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sion James

2. New Orleans Pelicans

Notable rookies: Derik Queen, Jeremiah Fears

3. Dallas Mavericks

Notable rookies: Cooper Flagg, Ryan Nembhard

4. Brooklyn Nets

Notable rookies: Egor Demin, Nolan Traoré, Danny Wolf

5. Philadelphia 76ers

Notable rookies: VJ Edgecombe

6. Sacramento Kings

Notable rookies: Maxime Raynaud, Nique Clifford, Dylan Cardwell

7. Utah Jazz

Notable rookies: Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton

8. Washington Wizards

Notable rookies: Tre Johnson, Will Riley

9. Memphis Grizzlies

Notable rookies: Cedric Coward, Javon Small

10. Toronto Raptors

Notable rookies: Collin Murray-Boyles