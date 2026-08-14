Ranking the Atlantic Division Power Forwards: Where Does Julius Randle Land?
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The Brooklyn Nets were involved in one of the biggest trades this NBA offseason had to offer.
The Nets dealt away picks and longtime center Nic Claxton for Julius Randle in a three-team deal. Randle comes to Brooklyn with a complicated resume. On paper, he puts up winning stats. But many in Minnesota were ready to see him walk out the door after repeated failures in the playoffs.
With a lower bar, there’s reason to expect Randle to have a big year with the Nets. How good will he be this upcoming season compared to his Atlantic Division peers? We’ve taken a look at the point guards, shooting guards, and small forwards already. Now it’s time to rank the Atlantic Division power forwards.
5. Julius Randle, Brooklyn Nets
Last season stats: 21.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.0 APG, 48.1% FG (with Minnesota)
Randle is a good NBA player. While he’s not the star the Timberwolves needed him to be, he’s far from some bum. He can pitch in at all levels of the game, getting on the glass and dishing out some assists. His ability to knock down threes can be a game changer if he’s on. He can hold his own at times defensively. There are flaws to his game, but Randle is the floor-raiser the Nets need as they chase a play-in spot.
4. LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers
Last season stats: 20.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 7.2 APG, 51.5% FG (with Los Angeles)
James is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. He’s spent over 20 years being the best player on the court on both ends. After signing with Philly in the offseason, the veteran is taking on a new role. He’ll be more of a complementary piece during the regular season, which is why he’s lower on this list. Despite that, don’t expect a falloff from James. He’s still capable of taking over games come playoff time.
3. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Last season stats: 18.1 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 50.7% FG
The Raptors finally got the true breakout from Barnes last season. He reached his defensive ceiling, becoming an All-NBA defender at multiple positions. Offensively, he showed greater playmaking skills and became more aggressive at getting to the rim. If he can continue to develop the three-point shot, the sky is the limit for Barnes’ long-term potential.
2. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks
Last season stats: 16.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.2 SPG, 1.6 SPG, 48.4% FG
Anunoby is one of the best two-way wings in the entire league. He’s always been an excellent defender, but his offensive skill set has grown a ton over the past few years. He was dominant at times in the playoffs and delivered clutch moments to help the Knicks win the title. Anunoby is still in his prime and a big reason why the Knicks could repeat as NBA Champions.
1. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Last season stats: 21.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.4 SPG, 41.1% FG
Tatum reminded everyone just how good he is when he returned from an ACL injury late in the year. He quickly got back into a rhythm and helped lead Boston to the two-seed in the Eastern Conference. With Jaylen Brown gone, the Celtics will rely on Tatum to be the alpha this season. The five-time All-NBA forward is more than talented enough to do just that. He'll look for a healthy season to truly get back into form.
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Zach is a recent college graduate covering the Brooklyn Nets for On SI. He also covers the University of Iowa athletics for HawkeyesWire and co-hosts a show on Iowa at the Voice of College Football.Follow zach_hiney