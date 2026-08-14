Ranking the Atlantic Division Power Forwards: Where Does Julius Randle Land?

The Brooklyn Nets were involved in one of the biggest trades this NBA offseason had to offer.

The Nets dealt away picks and longtime center Nic Claxton for Julius Randle in a three-team deal. Randle comes to Brooklyn with a complicated resume. On paper, he puts up winning stats. But many in Minnesota were ready to see him walk out the door after repeated failures in the playoffs.

With a lower bar, there’s reason to expect Randle to have a big year with the Nets. How good will he be this upcoming season compared to his Atlantic Division peers? We’ve taken a look at the point guards, shooting guards, and small forwards already. Now it’s time to rank the Atlantic Division power forwards.

5. Julius Randle, Brooklyn Nets

Mar 20, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles the ball past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 21.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.0 APG, 48.1% FG (with Minnesota)

Randle is a good NBA player. While he’s not the star the Timberwolves needed him to be, he’s far from some bum. He can pitch in at all levels of the game, getting on the glass and dishing out some assists. His ability to knock down threes can be a game changer if he’s on. He can hold his own at times defensively. There are flaws to his game, but Randle is the floor-raiser the Nets need as they chase a play-in spot.

4. LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 20.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 7.2 APG, 51.5% FG (with Los Angeles)

James is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. He’s spent over 20 years being the best player on the court on both ends. After signing with Philly in the offseason, the veteran is taking on a new role. He’ll be more of a complementary piece during the regular season, which is why he’s lower on this list. Despite that, don’t expect a falloff from James. He’s still capable of taking over games come playoff time.

3. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Mar 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes (4) reacts to making a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 18.1 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 50.7% FG

The Raptors finally got the true breakout from Barnes last season. He reached his defensive ceiling, becoming an All-NBA defender at multiple positions. Offensively, he showed greater playmaking skills and became more aggressive at getting to the rim. If he can continue to develop the three-point shot, the sky is the limit for Barnes’ long-term potential.

2. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) reacts in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 16.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.2 SPG, 1.6 SPG, 48.4% FG

Anunoby is one of the best two-way wings in the entire league. He’s always been an excellent defender, but his offensive skill set has grown a ton over the past few years. He was dominant at times in the playoffs and delivered clutch moments to help the Knicks win the title. Anunoby is still in his prime and a big reason why the Knicks could repeat as NBA Champions.

1. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts to his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 21.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.4 SPG, 41.1% FG

Tatum reminded everyone just how good he is when he returned from an ACL injury late in the year. He quickly got back into a rhythm and helped lead Boston to the two-seed in the Eastern Conference. With Jaylen Brown gone, the Celtics will rely on Tatum to be the alpha this season. The five-time All-NBA forward is more than talented enough to do just that. He'll look for a healthy season to truly get back into form.