Ranking the Atlantic Division Shooting Guards: Where Does Egor Demin Land?

Things didn't go well for the Brooklyn Nets last season. They ended up with the third-worst record in the NBA by the time it was all said and done. Despite those struggles, the organization had to be pleased with Egor Demin's performance.

Demin was the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Coming out of BYU, scouts loved his ability to play-make and his ceiling as a defender. They questioned his overall offensive game, especially the three-point shot. Demin impressed from behind the arc as a rookie, knocking down 38.5% of his threes.

He was excellent in the Summer League and looks primed to be a breakout star next season. But where does he rank among the other shooting guards in Brooklyn's division? This continues the Atlantic Division position ranking series. We previously looked at the point guard spot. Now it's time to do the same with the shooting guards.

5. Egor Demin, Brooklyn Nets

Feb 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, 38.5% 3PT

While Demin's potential is sky-high, he doesn't quite have the track record to be any higher on this list. He'll need to improve his overall efficiency, as shooting under 40% from the field is not a recipe for success. He should get some better opportunities with Mikel Brown Jr. and Julius Randle in the mix. Demin could easily be a few spots higher on this list by the time the season comes to an end.

4. Derrick White, Boston Celtics

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) returns the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 16.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 32.7% 3PT

White is the hardest player to place on this list. At his best, he has a legitimate argument to be as high as second. He's one of the best defenders in the league at the guard position. But his offensive game took a big step back last season. He was a very inefficient scorer who struggled in the playoffs. The Celtics will need White at his very best this season. That's no guarantee with how he played in 2025-26.

3. Josh Hart, New York Knicks

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 12.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 41.3% 3PT

Hart is the type of player a coach loves to have on the court. He's a pesky defender who prides himself on being elite at that end of the court. He gets on the glass aggressively and plays with his heart on his sleeve. His style of play fits the Knicks perfectly, and he was a huge reason why they won the championship last season. He's not the most talented player in the world. But he plays his role to perfection.

2. RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

May 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) celebrates to the crowd after scoring the winning basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the overtime period in game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 33.9% 3PT

Barrett may not be the starting shooting guard if the Kawhi Leonard trade doesn't go through. But for now, that's where he slots in. Since leaving New York, he's flown under the radar and turned into a good NBA player. He's not a great three-point shooter, but he makes up for it with the other elements of his game. Barrett makes winning plays and is beloved in Toronto. He'll be an integral piece for them this season.

1. Jaylen Brown, Philadelphia 76ers

Aug 6, 2026; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown poses for a photo during his introductory press conference at the Francis J. Myers Recreation Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 28.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.1 APG, 34.7% 3PT

There's a reason many people were so harsh on the Celtics after trading Brown. He's coming off the best season of his career, where he led Boston to the playoffs with Jayson Tatum sidelined. He's one of the premier offensive players in the sport and is joining a stacked roster in Philadelphia to go after a ring. While his numbers may dip a little with more mouths to feed, there's no denying that Brown is a needle-mover.