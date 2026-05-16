Realistic Michael Porter Jr. Trade Suitors As Rumors Swirl Around Brooklyn Nets Star

The Brooklyn Nets shocked everyone when they shipped out Cam Johnson for Michael Porter Jr. last Summer.

Johnson was coming off a career year where he averaged an efficient 18.8 points per game and was a fan favorite. Porter had developed a reputation as a talented but often unavailable scorer who showed little interest in passing the rock. It seemed like an odd move at the time.

Now, after a season to evaluate everything, that trade looks much better for Sean Marks and company. Johnson was fine in Denver, but not the game-changer they were hoping he could be. And Porter was a borderline All-Star in Brooklyn, averaging a very efficient 24.2 points per game. The question now shifts to Porter's future as a Net.

At just 27 years old, there's an argument to be made to hold onto him. The Nets don't have another scorer waiting to step in and pick up Porter's production next season. And his age matches the timeline relatively well. There's also an argument to cut bait and sell high on Porter. He may not have another season like this, and his league-wide perception is very high at the moment.

Should the Nets decide to move Porter, here are three realistic trade suitors for the veteran wing.

Detroit Pistons

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

There were rumors about the Pistons wanting Porter at the trade deadline, and they could circle back around to him this offseason. Detroit has a game seven on Sunday against Cleveland that could alter their offseason plans. A win and they may choose to stand pat with their roster for another season. A loss could see them pivot to Brooklyn and Porter.

Detroit will need to choose if they want to extend center Jalen Duren this offseason first, but should have room for Porter either way. He would immediately be the second-best scorer on that team and a great compliment to Cade Cunningham. For a team that's lacked secondary scoring in the playoffs, Porter would make perfect sense.

For the Nets, they could eat the contract of a Duncan Robinson to help make the salaries work. They could also grab an intriguing young player like Ron Holland or Paul Reed in the deal, and probably a pick as well. This move could be a rare one that works out well for both sides.

Golden State Warriors

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) as he walks off the court after losing to the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's no secret the Warriors are going to be desperate this offseason. With Steve Kerr returning and the core aging, that front office is going to go big-game hunting. And Porter would be a great fit for them. He's someone who could help take the load off Steph Curry and could form a potent big three when Jimmy Butler eventually returns.

The Nets could poach a young talent like Moses Moody or take a flier on Brandin Podziemski. Brooklyn could definitely get some picks in the deal as well. The Warriors would be making one final all-in splash, while the Nets would continue to build a nice young core.

These two sides could come to a deal this offseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves

May 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts to call on the court against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves saw their season end on Friday night with a series loss to the Spurs, and it seems like big roster changes may be coming. If they strike out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Minnesota could pivot to Porter. They need a reliable secondary scoring option to help Anthony Edwards, and Porter could be that guy. He and Edwards would immediately be one of the more impactful scoring duos in the NBA.

The Nets would most likely have to take on Julius Randle's bad contract, where he's making $33 million next season with a $35.8 million player option the following year. But they would also probably be able to snag someone like Naz Reid in the deal, too. Reid is a great sixth-man option who would bring some much-needed size to the Nets.

Minnesota is desperate to pair Edwards with a star to see if they can get over the hump in the Western Conference. Picking up Porter could be a home run for them and the Nets organization at the same time.