New Details Emerge About Michael Porter Jr.'s Future With Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr. came over to the Brooklyn Nets from the Denver Nuggets last offseason.

Porter was initially viewed as a salary dump due to his underwhelming postseason performance, as the Nuggets had to attach a first round draft pick to the deal just to acquire Cameron Johnson.

Many expected Porter to eventually be flipped for future assets to help the Nets accelerate their rebuild, but at this point, the Missouri product could make Brooklyn his long-term home.

“Yeah, I know that's probably on my agent's mind," Porter said. "He spoke to me about it a little bit. It probably hasn't been on my mind enough until now, end of the offseason, but if it was up to me, I would love to sign an extension with this franchise. I feel like the guys mesh. We have great vibes, great energy in the locker room, and to be a part of something that is building in a positive way, a positive momentum, that would be awesome. And I would love to spend many, many years in Brooklyn and make this my home and build and watch this franchise take off.”

Porter made a strong case for making the All-Star team earlier this year, averaging around 25 points per game on extreme efficiency through the first few months of the season.

While MPJ and the Nets didn't end up sustaining the success they had through December, Porter still has seen enough to trust the long term vision of the franchise.

"Because we saw glimpses of it this year," Porter said. "Terance Mann actually sent me today or yesterday a little breakdown of during that stretch when we were winning a lot of games and the basketball we were playing, and just we have a lot — and there was a lot of positives. And then front office-wise, they have the ability to make some moves and make us even better. And so if the goal is to win, which we all know it is, then I would love to make this my home, and that would definitely be a cool thing for sure.”

Porter flashed much of the upside attached to his name coming into the 2018 NBA Draft this season, but given his knack for scoring most of his points off the ball, the Nets could still benefit from adding a true No. 1 option to slot next to the 6-foot-10 forward.