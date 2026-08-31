Report: Brooklyn Nets Will Push Chips to Middle of the Table 'at Some Point'

The Brooklyn Nets have 12 first round picks and a plethora of young players in their possession.

In other words, they are well-positioned to go all in for the next superstar that becomes available.

Some may argue that Brooklyn has been passive about making big moves despite their treasure trove of future assets, but fear not Nets fans — the organization eventually plans to go all in for the next big name player to become available, according to NetsDaily.

"As one NBA decision maker recently told me, Nets are still gathering assets and 'at some point, they’ll push all their chips to the middle of the table,'" NetsDaily wrote on X. "That process will require resolve for ownership and management and patience for fans."

As one NBA decision maker recently told me, Nets are still gathering assets and “at some point, they’ll push all their chips to the middle of the table.” That process will require resolve for ownership and management and patience for fans. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) August 26, 2026

In the NBA, you never know which superstar eventually grows tired of their situation.

The Nets had been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo in several trade rumors over the past few years, but the two-time MVP was simply not a fit with Brooklyn's timeline.

Any superstar that the Nets would look into would probably be in their mid-to-late 20s, as it's incredibly rare for a superstar before the age of 25 to be traded.

Whichever superstar the Nets acquire would want to see a sustainable culture being built and be sold on the idea that Brooklyn could be the place where they compete for championships for the next several years. A former Nets legend would like to see all of that happen sooner rather than later.

It may take a season or two for the Nets to be legitimate title contenders once that superstar enters the fold, but they'd ideally be playing alongside a developed Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. (assuming one or both remain with the team), a strong supporting cast and under a coach who knows how to connect with their players and stick to their game plan under high pressure moments.

The Nets' ceiling for next season may not be incredibly high, but if they can nail down all the right principles and give their youngsters enough real-time reps on an NBA hardwood, they could definitely be well-positioned to build enough momentum for the coming seasons.

Whoever that superstar ends up becoming remains to be seen, but ideally, they'd be a three-level scorer who can lock in on defense, bring out the best in their teammates and deliver during the highest-pressure moments of the season.