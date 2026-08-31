Egor Dëmin, Jordi Fernández Prioritize Character in Nets' Roster Overhaul

The Brooklyn Nets are heading into next season with a fairly different roster.

Brooklyn added two-time All-NBA forward Julius Randle, Keon Ellis and Moe Wagner to a team that was previously lacking veteran experience.

With the Nets having no incentive to tank next season, those veterans could perhaps help accelerate the process just a bit.

“Everybody's great players," Egor Dëmin said. "I think what is better is this organization cares about personalities and it cares about characters. So we can definitely know that whoever comes to the team, it's going to be a great people. So I think that is what is the most important part of that process is to build a great and healthy locker room, right? And from there, build a culture on and off the court, which is going to lead us towards playing more together, right? Which benefits to winning.”

Barring anything unforeseen, Michael Porter Jr. should remain on the Nets at least up until the trade deadline, as his 3-point shooting should help open up Brooklyn's offense in a myriad of ways.

Nets coach Jordi Fernández seems excited to surround Porter, Dëmin and rookie Mikel Brown Jr. with an influx of veteran leadership.

"I think that what we're the most important thing for us is character, right? And the way you build an organization and a team, it's with people that care about the same things, right? It's not about themselves; it's about the group, it's about how hard they can work to accomplish things together," Fernández said. "And I think right now everybody that we're bringing in, that we brought in, it's going to help us take the next step.

"It's not about going from zero to 100; it's about getting better, right? And all these guys that we are either looking to bring [in], or we brought in. There are guys that are selfless, that they're willing to connect with their teammates, that they are willing to compete every single time, so very happy with, so far where we are as a group, and we're going to continue to work."

It's clear that the Nets organization is prioritizing character above everything else at this moment, as they hope to build a sustainable culture for years to come.

The Nets will undergo their fair share of hardships during this rebuild, but the winning habits they build throughout this time period will be their north star.