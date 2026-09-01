Report: Brooklyn Nets 'Would Get' First Round Pick for Michael Porter Jr.

The Brooklyn Nets have a ton of ways they can navigate their current rebuild.

They can push their treasure trove of assets to the middle of the table to land a franchise-changing superstar, or just lean heavily into player development and hope the lottery finally rewards them years down the line.

Wherever the Nets go from here, the future of Michael Porter Jr. is sure to be a recurring topic. An Eastern Conference executive recently chimed in on the matter, according to Heavy's Sean Deveney.

Eastern Conference executive: “I think what he did last year is legit and teams are going to see it that way. But the problem you have is if you trade for him, are you going to extend him and what is the number? The Nuggets overpaid him when they gave him that extension, and if he wants to be paid based on that, that is not going to be an easy sell. If he can accept getting into a salary slot that makes more sense for him, you can make that trade. It’s an expiring deal but the Nets would get a first-round pick for him still.”

Porter could see an uptick in 3-point shot attempts next season, but his future salary could be contingent on how well the Nets perform.

"Porter is in an odd spot because he needs an extension as he heads into the final year of his contract, at $40 million," Deveney wrote. "He showed All-Star ability when given more free reign last year, but that was on a bad Nets team. Brooklyn should be better this year, and Porter will need to show he can keep putting up star numbers on a team that is trying. But if an extension does not get done … what then?"

Nets coach Jordi Fernández fully expects MPJ to be an All-Star next season, but it'd likely take a significant improvement in the standings to see Brooklyn's leading scorer participate in the midseason festivities.

The Nets aren't expected to be a playoff team next season despite adding two-time All-NBA forward Julius Randle, but surprises could always emerge.

Porter has proven he can take over as the lead scorer of a team and be an All-Star in his role on a championship-winning team, but for him to take that next step, he'll need to prove he can score at last season's level on a winning team.