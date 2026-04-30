Should the Brooklyn Nets Pursue Tyler Herro This Offseason?

It doesn't need to be overly stated, but scoring is important to win basketball games. Defense may win championships –– which is a misconstrued saying –– but offense gets teams to the postseason.

Nine of the top 10 teams in the NBA for points per game this past regular season made it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets sat at the bottom of the league with 105.9 points per game and boasted the third-worst record in basketball. The next closest team scored 110.6 points per game.

It is reasonable to expect the offense to improve through internal development and a top-seven pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but if the Nets truly want to compete next season, an offseason deal could be pursued. Miami Heat one-time All-Star Tyler Herro might be the offensive sparkplug that they need.

Herro will reportedly be available in trade talks this summer, and Brooklyn was named as a potential suitor. He is under contract through the 2026-27 campaign and will make $33 million next season. The Nets are projected to have around $31 million in cap space this offseason.

The 26-year-old is coming off a season where he only played 33 games due to various injuries. Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game through that small sample size and shot good percentages at 48% from the field, 37.8% from three-point range and 91.7% from the free-throw line.

Mock Trade

Miami Heat Receives: Ben Saraf, Terance Mann and 2027 unprotected 1st round pick (NYK)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Tyler Herro

Miami has been very successful since taking Herro with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, making the playoffs every season except this one, including two NBA Finals appearances. The issue is that they haven't gotten over the hump of actually winning a championship and have especially stalled out in recent seasons.

Heat President Pat Riley made it clear that Bam Adebayo is their franchise cornerstone, opening the door for Herro as the primary trade candidate. On an expiring contract, that lowers his value, but they can still take on a young player in Saraf, a proven veteran in Mann and New York's first as a solid return.

If Miami's asking price is similar to this trade offer, there's no reason why the Nets shouldn't try to get a deal done. Herro would immediately contend for the team's best scorer and playmaker. This move won't help their defense, but they can bolster that side of the floor with other moves.