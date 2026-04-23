Two 2026 NBA Draft Trades the Brooklyn Nets Should Consider

Ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets are comfortable in their rebuild, set to land a top prospect with their lottery pick. While the draft lottery has yet to take place, they have the top odds at the No. 1 overall selection and a 52.1% chance at the top four; high enough to land a generational prospect in a loaded class.

But the front office could be extremely active this summer. Yes, there have been reports of the Nets exploring options to get competitive, but nothing is guaranteed, and they could stick with the organic rebuilding process.

Even if Brooklyn stays put, it can still get active in the trade market leading up to the draft. Barring the NBA playoffs, the Nets could give a few teams the right pieces to get over the hump. Here are two trades they should consider, even with the draft lottery yet to unfold:

Nets Send Michael Porter Jr. to Detroit

Detroit Pistons receive: Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets receive: Tobias Harris, Caris LeVert, No. 21 pick, 2027 second-round pick

The Pistons were a major suitor for Porter before the NBA trade deadline, but the Nets ultimately chose to keep him in Brooklyn for the year. The 27-year-old could be a piece in their future plans, but his value cannot be denied after averaging 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on 46-36-86 shooting splits.

Porter was already a major offensive weapon for the Denver Nuggets during their 2023 title run, and the Pistons need just that. He could be the perfect forward to complement Cade Cunningham on that end of the floor.

In this mock deal, Detroit would give up an aging Harris and dwindling LeVert, two assets that don't compare to Porter's on-and-off-ball scoring. The Nets would also receive a mid-to-late first-round pick and a 2027 second, two selections that wouldn't necessarily align with the Pistons' timeline.

Brooklyn Finally Parts Ways With Nic Claxton

Boston Celtics receive: Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets receive: Luka Garza, No. 27 pick, No. 40 pick, 2031 second-round pick

This would be completely dependent on how the Celtics handle Nikola Vučević's expiring contract, but if they don't re-sign him, that would free up $21.4 million on their books, opening the possibility of acquiring a younger, defensive-oriented center in Claxton, although the career-Net took his skill set to another level this season.

In this trade, Brooklyn would send Claxton to the Atlanta Division. In return, it would receive Garza, and while his role increased with the Celtics, Claxton is a clear upgrade.

The Nets' true prize would be the No. 27 pick and getting the opportunity to draft a sleeper in a loaded class. The extra second-round picks would push Brooklyn to part with its homegrown big man.