Before the Offseason: Evaluating the Brooklyn Nets Roster Prior to Key Decisions

The Brooklyn Nets have some of the most valuable future assets in the NBA, but they do not own their 2027 first-round pick. This circumstance means that there is no benefit to another season at the bottom of the league standings, which could accelerate the rebuild.

They are coming off a 20-62 season in which their roster boasted the youngest average age. Internal development can be expected, but the Nets will need to have luck in the draft lottery and allocate their money properly in free agency.

There are currently eight players on fully guarenteed contracts going into next season –– five of those coming from Brooklyn's 2025 draft class. The veterans under contract are Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton and Terance Mann. All three could be on the trade block if the front office isn't committed to going in on the playoff hunt yet and instead wants to continue compiling assets.

The Nets also have five players with team options for the 2026-27 season in Noah Clowney, Ziaire Williams, Day'Ron Sharpe, Josh Minott and Malachi Smith. There is a strong chance they pick up options on the first four and should look to get a long-term deal done with Clowney. Smith could potentially fill a two-way spot for Brooklyn next season.

Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson will also be restricted free agents this offseason, but are unlikely to be re-signed, leaving room for draft picks and free agents.

Under the assumption that the Nets will have around 12 returning players, that leaves little wiggle room to bring in impact players. They are currently set to have three picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and around $31 million in cap space.

There is no reason to make three selections in the draft with the way the roster stands. Brooklyn should look to consolidate down to one or two picks. In the event that it falls in the lottery, it would make sense to attempt to trade back up in a loaded class. At least one first-round pick will assuredly join the roster come June, and potentially a second-round pick that the Nets could put on a two-way contract.

As far as roster needs go, an experienced lead guard is near the top of the list. It's become apparent in the playoffs that having a guard who can create for themselves and others is a necessity. Egor Demin and Nolan Traoré are solid pieces for the future, but they shouldn't have to carry the weight of the team on their backs.

Other holes that need to be included revolve around scoring. Brooklyn had the NBA's worst offense this season and could use some spark plugs to complement its significant amount of playmaking depth.