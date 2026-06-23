The Best-Case and Worst-Case NBA Draft Scenarios for the Nets

The 2026 NBA Draft is almost here, and the Nets are set to make their most consequential pick in decades.

Armed with No. 6, Brooklyn will be tasked with adding a star-level player in a four-man draft, especially as they navigate a new roster with Julius Randle, sans Nicolas Claxton.

They’re going to have their pick of several talented players, though some could offer best and worst case scenarios:

Best Case

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

All indications are that the Nets would covet Mikel Brown Jr., and it makes sense due to his combination of positional size and athleticism, passing ability, ability to get downhill and finish, and especially his 3-point shooting.

He would be a bit of a project, but would offer one of the highest-upsides in the entire class.

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

If Brown is off the board, Illinois standout Keaton Wagler could very well be the pick.

He has positional size at 6-foot-6, and saw a meteoric rise for the Illini. He can score on or off the ball by shooting or getting downhill, he’s a mistake free passer, and would add plenty of good overlap alongside wing Egor Demin.

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Should the Nets want a different style of guard, Houston’s Kingston Flemings offers a speedster built for the NBA.

He stands at 6-foot-3, but has blazing speed, elite defense and passing, and a scoring game that should be able to be refined.

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Acuff doesn't profile exactly like Nets of draft's past, though if the team selected him, fans would know they're getting a star scorer. He led the Razorbacks to an SEC title and the Sweet 16 last season, scoring 23.5 points and dishing out plenty of assists in the process.

Worst Case

Aday Mara at No. 6

There have been rumors that the Nets covet Michigan big Aday Mara, potentially prepared to select him at No. 6. While his shot-blocking, play-finishing and elite passing for his size would be great, it wouldn’t be stellar asset-management to select him at No. 6 exactly.

A trade-down in picking up more assets could be a better option.

Nate Ament at No. 6

Brooklyn has been similarly linked to Tennessee wing Nate Ament at No. 6, standing at 6-foot-11 with a unique skillset on the wing.

Much like taking Mara at No. 6, Ament doesn’t seem like great value given the guard options, and a trade-down could be executed.