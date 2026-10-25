Three Takeaways From Nets' Loss to Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets dropped their second game of the season, falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-121.

Michael Porter Jr. put in solid work, finishing with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting, nine rebounds and four steals.

Julius Randle added 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, six rebounds and five assists. Egor Demin contributed 22 points on 5-of-10 shooting, six assists and four rebounds.

What are three takeaways from the Nets' second game of the season? Let's take a look.

Nets Show Grit at End of the Game

The Nets were facing a big deficit but outscored the Cavs 41-29 in the fourth quarter, putting themselves in a strong position to nearly steal the game.

The Nets were down by 17 points with about four minutes left in the game, but the Nets hit a couple of 3-pointers and got themselves to the free-throw line to quickly narrow the gap.

Porter's 3-pointer made it 123-121 with eight seconds left but Sam Merrill knocked down a couple of free throws to all but seal the win for Cleveland.

The Nets' fight at the end of the game was incredibly encouraging to see, and it'll only serve them well as the season progresses.

Egor Demin Bounces Back After Poor Opening Night Performance

Demin had a rough night from downtown on opening night but rediscovered his sharp shooting stroke in this one, especially in clutch situations.

Demin also got to the free throw line seven times, knocking each of them down. It was also encouraging to see him set his teammates up for clean looks throughout the game.

Obviously the Nets would love to see him be more effective getting downhill, but it might be best to allow the Russian sharpshooter continue to cook from behind the arc and keep him in his comfort zone.

Chaney Johnson Bright Spot off the Bench

The Nets have not gotten enough production from their bench, but Chaney Johnson was a bright spot, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. His energy and mobility were on full display on both sides of the floor.

However, the Nets did not get enough production from others on their bench, of three players from their rookie class from last season have failed to log a single minute at this point of the season.

Mikel Brown Jr. has also struggled to find much of a groove through his first two NBA games.