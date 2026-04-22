Three Sneaky Trade Suitors for Michael Porter Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets

As the Brooklyn Nets await the start of the NBA offseason, speculation surrounds the entire organization. The Nets have the assets to make a series of win-now moves to exit a rebuild, and it doesn't seem so risky when considering they don't own their 2027 first-round pick (Houston Rockets have swap rights).

However, Brooklyn is set to land a top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft. Does it make sense to drastically alter its direction when the team is full of youth and future first-round picks? These are questions that will be answered this summer.

But after one season with the Nets, Michael Porter Jr.'s future with the franchise is up in the air. The 27-year-old put up a career-high 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in Brooklyn, posting impressive 46-36-86 shooting splits.

Many teams were rumored to have interest in Porter at the NBA trade deadline, including the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons. Since Brooklyn decided to hold onto him, the offseason opens up the gates for even more suitors, given the flexibility.

But what about the teams that may not be directly linked to the 6-foot-10 scorer? While certain franchises have been rumored to be in play for Porter, there are a few sneaky suitors to look for:

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are reentering postseason contention with the return of Tyrese Haliburton, and they managed to do some reloading before the trade deadline. Indiana still has the core of Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard, but sacrificed some role players for Ivica Zubac to replace Myles Turner at the center position.

Combine this with the Pacers' 2026 first-round pick (barring the draft lottery), and they have the recipe to make another deep playoff run in 2027. Porter could be another two-way weapon to boost depth.

At 19-63, Indiana doesn't appear to be a team that would part with future draft capital for win-now talent. But the team has seven first-round picks and nine second-round picks between 2026 and 2032. The Pacers could theoretically give the Nets an extra first and youth buried within their bench to land Porter.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are on the brink of collapse, being down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Lakers. A first-round exit in year one of the Kevin Durant era would be a major disappointment and send the front office deeper into win-now mode after sacrificing youth and draft capital for the 37-year-old.

Houston will get Fred VanVleet back and fully healthy next season, and while the point guard position is still a priority, the team also ranks 25th in three-pointers made per game. Enter a sharpshooter in Porter.

The Rockets have future assets that could depart for veteran talent, and Porter could be the scoring weapon they need to take pressure off Durant.

Houston lacks any sort of shot creation outside of the Slim Reaper, so getting VanVleet back with a Porter acquisition (or sending him off to Brooklyn for Porter) would certainly improve an unstable offense. The question is which pieces the Rockets would be willing to part ways with.