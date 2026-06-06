Why Darius Acuff Jr. is the Obvious Pick at No. 6 for the Nets Despite Clear Weaknesses

The Brooklyn Nets have the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The first round will begin at 7 p.m. on June 23.

The names commonly coinciding with the Nets' first round pick are Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler, Aday Mara and Kingston Flemings. It seems likely that they'll go with a guard depending on how the draft plays out and if they stay put at No. 6.

Acuff Jr. is shaping up to be the obvious pick for Brooklyn. He officially worked out for the Nets this week, per NBA insider Jonathan Wasserman.

Many have labeled Acuff Jr. a modern Allen Iverson. He's an offensive talent that will be hard for Brooklyn's front office to pass on, given its league-worst offense this season. Acuff Jr. has his flaws as a defender and off-ball creator, but he could change the culture in an organization that desperately needs it.

He led the SEC in both points and assists per game while boasting ridiculous shooting splits. Acuff Jr. shot 48.4% from the field, 44% from three and 80.9% from the free throw line. He had a high volume in both threes and free throws attempted per game.

The Nets need a player like Acuff Jr. to be a walking highlight reel. They have plenty of players who can play complementary roles, but not enough guys who force the issue.

In the age of big guards, Acuff Jr. stands 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. He's much stronger than his frame would suggest, which is a big reason why his defensive struggles as a freshman shouldn't deter Brooklyn too much.

Acuff Jr. accounted for an abysmal 1.3% of Arkansas' steals while he was on the floor. For reference, among players who played at least 50 games in the NBA this past season, Isaiah Stewart boasted the worst steal percentage at 6.3%. He has trouble forcing turnovers, but he's not exactly a cone on defense.

Out of the 1,292 players who played over 1300 possessions in Division I this past season, Acuff Jr. had a top 200 DBPR. He has the lateral quickness to stay in front of defenders, but it will be up to his motor and instincts to improve to decide if he can ever be at least a league-average defender.

For a Nets team desperately searching for a franchise offensive engine, Acuff's combination of elite shot creation and proven production against SEC competition makes him too valuable to pass up if he's still on the board at No. 6.