Why the Brooklyn Nets Should Consider Bringing Kevin Durant Back

Former Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant could be on the move once again, with 22 teams across the league having varying degrees of interest—pending how the rest of these playoffs go, according to The Ringer's Michael Pina.

The Houston Rockets brought in Durant over the offseason hoping he'd help them get over the hump in a crowded Western Conference. However, there's been plenty of buzz that his stay in H-Town could last just one year, due to some apparent unhappiness with several of his teammates.

Though the Nets weren't listed as one of the 22 teams, what if they decided to circle back and bring back arguably the best player that ever put on their uniform?

Sure, the Nets are far from the championship contending team they were when they first signed Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019, but this is a franchise in desperate need of some starpower. One that can help draw actual Nets fans to Barclays Center.

Durant at this stage of his career likely won't have the same gravitational pull he once did, but he can at least help the Nets start to win some games in the interim and perhaps draw another star to come join him while embracing a secondary scoring load in the next couple of years.

Anthony Edwards has long wanted to play with Durant. If the Minnesota Timberwolves see considerable decline within the next couple of years, perhaps it could be time for Ant-Man to consider his next act.

Even if that dream scenario doesn't come to light, Durant could still lure another star or two to town and help make the Nets a competitive team again.

The Nets are in desperate need of some veteran leadership. Is Durant a rah rah leader? No, but he's arguably the most intelligent scorer to ever pick up a basketball and has shown a consistent willingness to adapt to any situation he's been a part of.

Durant also sang the praises of the Nets organization on his way out despite a controversial last few months with the team, making a potential reunion between both parties easier to navigate.

With all of this said, it's highly unlikely Durant is coming back to Brooklyn at this stage of his career, as his primary goal likely remains winning. However, anything can happen in this league, and it could help the Nets get back to relevance sooner rather than later.