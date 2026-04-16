The One Player The Brooklyn Nets Can't Afford To Lose This Offseason

While 16 other franchises are gearing up for the grind that is the NBA Playoffs, offseason preparation is already underway in Brooklyn.

Coming off an abysmal 20-62 season, the pressure is on for the Nets to turn things around quickly. With an emerging rookie class, good returning veterans, and a probable top-five pick coming soon, the hype around next years Nets is already building. That hype could be diminshed a bit if Sean Marks and company let a certain player walk.

Brooklyn has a $6.25 million team option for center Day'Ron Sharpe this offseason. Picking it up should be one of the easiest decisions Marks has had to make during his tenure as Nets general manager.

Why The Nets Need To Retain Day'Ron Sharpe

Sharpe has been with the franchise for five seasons now, and has improved his game with every campaign. The 24-year-old is coming off a career-year in 2025-26, where he set career-best marks in games played (62), field goal percentage (60.1%), points per game (8.7), rebounds per game (6.7) and assists per game (2.3).

His leap this past season was one of the genuine bright spots for a team that didn't do a whole bunch of winning. Sharpe was the most consistent option off the bench for Jordi Fernandez. Everytime he entered the game, everyone knew that he would bring hustle, energy, defensive intensity, and a blossoming offensive skillset.

He meshed well with the young guards, especially Egor Demin when he was healthy. One of the Nets' most efficient lineups last season came when Sharpe, Demin, Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann, and Noah Clowney were on the court. Across the seven games in which this lineup played together, the Nets posted a 144.6 offensive rating and a 103.9 defensive rating, according to NBA.com.

Sharpe's ability to get on the glass, finish at the rim, and pass out of the double team makes him the perfect big man to have on the court with the Nets' young guards. And with Nic Claxton's future up in the air, having a cheap, dependable insurance option at the center position is priceless.

Sharpe is the kind of player and glue guy that contending teams love to have on their roster. There's no ego involvled, he's a team-first player, and he impacts winning, despite what the overall record last season may say. Out of all the team options that Marks will have to mull over this offseason, Sharpe's should take the least amount of time.

He needs to be a Net next season.