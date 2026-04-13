Ben Saraf a Takeaway As The Nets Drop Season Finale To The Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets (20-62) wrapped up the 2025-26 season with a road trip north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors (46-36).

The Nets came into the day having locked up top-three draft lottery odds, with an outside chance to pass the Pacers for the second-worst record in the league. They once again held out a ton of key contributors, which resulted in a 136-101 loss to the Raptors to close out the season.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets road loss to the Raptors.

1. Ben Saraf Showed Out

Ben Saraf is part of a very important 2025 draft class for the Nets. The front office is hopeful that the group of guys can be the foundation for the next winning group in Brooklyn. As the season has wound down, Saraf has played like a guy who's part of the long-term plans. He turned in another strong game in the season finale.

Saraf finished Sunday's game with 15 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals. His development from the start of the season to now is a great indictment of the quality of the coaching staff in the organization. With a full offseason coming up to get better, the sky is the limit for Saraf in Brooklyn.

2. The Tank Was Successful

This loss, along with Indiana's, locked the Nets into the third-worst record in the NBA. That gives them great odds of landing a top-three draft pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. In a loaded draft class, a top-five pick can change the trajectory of the franchise. That means this season was ultimately a success for Brooklyn.

The Nets were never going to compete this season. The roster was too young and inexperienced to do much of anything. They knew what the best move was for the future of the franchise and did everything they could to execute it. While it was tough to watch loss after loss in the moment, this season should set up the Nets to compete sooner rather than later.

3. The Future Is Bright

Despite all the lopsided losses and bad play this season, there's still reason to be optimistic about where Brooklyn is heading as an organization. There are some legitimate bright spots on this roster. The five 2025 first-round picks all flashed some serious potential. Noah Clowney, Ziaire Williams, and Day'Ron Sharpe all improved during the course of the year. And there's a probable top-five pick coming to town this Summer.

Throw in a head coach, Jordi Fernandez, that the guys on the roster believe in, and a front office that can identify talent, and there's no reason not to think this team can improve a ton next season. This season was far from ideal, but it's going to lay the groundwork for what comes next in Brooklyn. The Nets' future is bright.